Kristen Stewart is spending some time in New York City with St. Vincent.

The duo kept it casual, as Stewart sported ripped black jeans with fishnet tights underneath, a “Welcome to the Jungle” sweatshirt and Vans sneakers. Meanwhile, Cara Delevingne‘s ex was spotted wearing a zip-up shoes, leggings and a white shirt and black bomber jacket as they left The Bowery Hotel on Saturday night.

The actress, 26, has been in the city to support several films at the 2016 New York Film Festival.

In July, Stewart spoke to Elle UK about her on-again, off-again relationship with film producer Alicia Cargile.

“Right now I’m just really in love with my girlfriend,” she said. “We’ve broken up a couple of times and gotten back together, and this time I was like, ‘Finally, I can feel again.’ ”

In an interview with the The New York Times Style Magazine in August, Stewart opened up about dating women after her highly-publicized relationship with Twilight costar Robert Pattinson.

“I would never talk about any of my relationships before, but once I started dating girls it seemed like there was an opportunity to represent something really positive,” she said. “I still want to protect my personal life, but I don’t want to seem like I’m protecting the idea, so that does sort of feel like I owe something to people.”

Stewart and Cargile were last spotted grabbing a casual lunch together in August. Vincent, 34, reportedly ended her relationship with Delevingne this past summer after dating for one year.