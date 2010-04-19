John Forsythe 1918-2010

He was the voice of the elusive millionaire boss on Charlie’s Angels, and like his character, John Forsythe made a point of not being seen on the set of the hit ’70s detective show. “I left messages for him,” recalls costar Kate Jackson. “[I’d write] ‘It’s Sabrina. Guess I just missed you. Maybe I’ll catch you next time.’ And he would leave me a note saying, ‘You’ll never catch me!'” He was right: During the show’s five-season run, Forsythe never showed his face to his “angels” or to the audience. But in 1981 Angels producer Aaron Spelling put the silver-haired actor in the spotlight, casting him as dashing Denver oil magnate Blake Carrington on Dynasty. Then in his 60s, Forsythe became something of a sex symbol-and was beloved by the series’ host of leading ladies. “He was a gifted actor,” says costar Heather Locklear, “who knew the true meaning of being gracious and kind.”

On April 1, the New Jersey-born actor died at 92 in his home in Santa Ynez, Calif., of pneumonia-related causes, ending a four-year-long battle with colon cancer, which was in remission as recently as January. “Thankfully,” his family said in a statement, “he died as he lived his life, with dignity.” After getting attention for his voice as an announcer for the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1930s, Forsythe began acting on the New York stage and later moved to Los Angeles, where he enjoyed success on both the big screen (1955’s The Trouble with Harry; 1967’s In Cold Blood) and small (the late-’50s sitcom Bachelor Father). Still, the actor was always self-deprecating about his good fortune, once calling himself “a vastly usable, not wildly talented actor.”

After Dynasty, the father of three lent his voice to the Charlie’s Angels feature films in 2000 and 2003 and enjoyed a quiet life away from show business with his third wife, Nicole Carter-Forsythe, 67 (they met in 2000 and wed in 2002). “I never regretted my career for a moment,” he told the Santa Ynez Valley Journal last year. “It was such a delightful part of my life.” To the end, “he had a grace about him,” says Kate Jackson, “that was incredibly awesome.”