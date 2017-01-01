Jimmie (j.j.) Walker Is the 6 Ft., 1 In. Fuse Who Detonated 'dyn-o-mite'

A hip Hollywood crowd of 300 huddles together expectantly in a wood and brick lean-to tacked onto the back of the old Ciro’s club. It is called The Comedy Store, and from the Sunset Strip outside, a geeky-looking 6’1″, 130-lb. dude ambles in, his arm draped around his fox of the moment. Depositing her at the bar, he snakes his way to the small stage, and with a single spotlight focusing on his orange beret, bug eyes, new pencil mustache and chitlin’-eating grin, he proclaims: “The black prince has arrived—six-foot-two, hot, smoldering and black; known to some as the towering inferno.”

By whatever name he is known, J.J. in the smash CBS series, Good Times, or just plain Jimmie Walker, stand-up comic, he has indeed exploded like, well, dyn-o-MITE, the exclamation which he has personally turned into the new TV catch phrase of the year. (Even Beverly Sills blurted it out on a CBS opera special last month.) That is the title, naturally, of Jimmie’s newly-released first comedy album. The original pressing exceeded 200,000 copies, a near record for a non-musical LP, and it bulleted onto all of the charts within two weeks. Now also suddenly drowning the market are J.J. talking dolls and T-shirts and a “Dynamite-8” portable tape deck from Panasonic. Meanwhile Walker has just “wrapped” his first starring role in a movie, Let’s Do It Again, the sequel to Uptown Saturday Night, in which he is third-billed, after Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby.

Jimmie plays some gig almost every night of the year. He opens concerts for the likes of Dionne Warwick and solos on the campus circuit (which he prefers). When stuck in L.A. shooting, he invariably drops in at The Comedy Store for a 20-minute shot. Neither Jimmie nor other performers (including occasionally Redd Foxx and Flip Wilson) are paid except in audience response and the opportunity to shake down their acts. His TV persona aside, Walker is a serious and compulsive comic who never comes in without a new five minutes to test. There is no J.J. material in the act, and, though he plays to the young Cheech & Chong constituency, nothing raunchy. Three topics absolutely taboo, he has decided, are religion, politics, and miscegenation. His routines are often black but not bitter. Sample: “One thing I’ve learned is that white people are on the way out, but they’re not doing it gracefully—they’re trying to steal our music before they go. But the real trouble with white people is their advisors don’t relate to modern problems: ‘Dear Abby—a rat just ate my food stamps…’ ”

Born in the South Bronx ghetto at least 27 years ago (he won’t say exactly, because CBS’s J.J. is a mere 18), Walker apparently did not suffer an embittering youth. The worst that happened was being put on probation with some buddies for stealing a few boxes of Chunkys from a candy warehouse, which, he quips, “ended my career in organized crime.” He did a year and a half at City College of New York before venturing into Manhattan clubs, where the encouragement of Jack Paar and Bette Midler led to Laugh-In spots and then Good Times.

On the series Jimmie is given a lot of leeway with his unique wordless facial expressions. As for changing dialogue he says, “It’s like stealing bases in baseball—if you get away with it you’re a hero. But I don’t credit actors with the success of our show or any other. Ninety percent of the success belongs to the writers.” Following that logic, Jimmie crafted his own treatments for an episode of Good Times and a Mary Tyler Moore Show, plus a Movie-of-the-Week which his agent is now peddling. Perfectionist that he is, Walker has stood off what he regards as premature urging to cash in immediately in Vegas (as Freddie Prinze is now doing)—or to do three or four albums a year.

His earnings haven’t gone into high living. Jimmie maintains a modest apartment on the Strip a few steps from The Comedy Store. He has a rep as a loner who likes girls but changes them every week. “I tell them I’m not interested in houses or children or marriage or settling down,” he says, “and they understand. Comedy is both my work and my hobby. It’s my pleasure. It’s my life.”