THE AFFAIR OF THE NECKLACE



THIS YEAR’S BEST-DRESSED NECKS EITHER WENT NAKED—OR THEY WENT TO TOWN

BEYONCE

This one-of-a-kind Swarovski crystal necklace was part of an over-the-top costume for Minnie Driver in The Phantom of the Opera. When Beyoncé wore it to sing “Learn to Be Lonely” from the film. it nearly stole the show.

EMILY ROSSUM



The Phantom star went regal with this matched set. The necklace has 28 carats of diamonds and 38 carats of rubies.

ZIYI ZHANG



Bulgari custom-made the House of Flying Daggers star’s 42-carat diamond necklace and 3-carat diamond earrings.

LAURA LINNEY



The Kinsey nominee wore South Sea pearls set in platinum with diamonds by jeweler Cathy Waterman.

THE LONG AND SHORT OF IT



SHOWSTOPPING OR SIMPLE THESE EARRINGS MADE NEWS AROUND THE LOBE

GWYNETH PALTROW

The new Damiani spokesmodel wore the Italian firm’s earrings and bracelet.

KATE WINSLET

Her $750,000 platinum and diamond Neil Lane earrings matched the jewels clipped to her gown.

DRAMATIC EARRINGS

VIRGINIA MADSEN



L.A. jeweler Loree Rodkin lent these 7.29-carat chandelier danglers to the Sideways nominee.

DELICATE EARNINGS

HILARY SWANK



The Million Dollar Baby boxed up Chopard’s $90,000 2-carat cushion-cut diamonds for the show.

GWEN STEFANI

She rocked steady in these 3-carat Van Cleef & Arpels diamond studs worth $175,000.

PENELOPE CRUZ

The actress swapped these Chopard 5-carat-plus yellow diamonds for emeralds for the Vanity Fair party.

LORDS OF THE BLING



WHO SAYS DIAMONDS ARE A GIRL’S BEST FRIEND? THIS YEAR MEN WERE AMONG OSCAR’S BEST BEJEWELED

JOHNNY DEPP

The actor who portrayed Hunter S. Thompson in 1998’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas paid tribute to the late journalist with a gonzo pin bearing Thompson’s signature symbol.

SAMUELL JACKSON



Jackson punctuated his black tie with a star of Peace diamond stickpin from Cynthia Bach.

JAMIE FOXX



The Oscar winner’s ample ice included white-gold-and-diamond cuff links with the initials of his daughter Corinne and grandmother.

P. DIDDY

He glittered in a diamond-encrusted watch from Piaget and a bracelet and ring from Jacob & Co.