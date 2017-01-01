It's So Nice (and Unusual) to Have a Man Around the Nursery School

The Nurtury in Sherman Oaks, a Los Angeles suburb, looks pretty much like the standard nursery school. The playroom is filled with books, low tables, finger paintings and toys. Egg crates marked with the students’ first names clog the hallway.

In the quiet room, the kids themselves, fresh from a song and dance class, are settling down on foam rubber mats, more or less, as the teacher announces that nap time will last only an hour.

The difference in this school is the teacher. It’s not Miss Sally or Miss Fran or Miss Nancy. It is Mr. Bob.

Bob Sayers, 31, and his Nurtury colleagues Ted (Banks) and Ian (Walmsley) are part of a tiny minority of male nursery school teachers. They are not unaware of being pioneers.

“Men as breadwinners spend five or 10 minutes a day with their children on the average,” Sayers claims. “In that time, they have to be the objective parent, the material one. The mother has always been the emotional guardian. I don’t want that.”

Sayers had been teaching high school social science and African studies in Sacramento, his hometown. A San Francisco State graduate, he joined the Peace Corps in 1968, largely to avoid the draft, and spent two years as a rural community development worker in Togo in West Africa. (“I said, ‘What’s a rural community development worker? Where’s Togo? I’ll go.’ “) When he returned to the States in 1970, he studied for a master’s in developmental psychology at Cal-Berkeley, then wrote teaching manuals before going into the classroom himself.

He was recruited as director of the Nurtury by its founder, Steve Brody. The school, which opened last fall, is designed especially for single parents, most of whom are women. (There is one female teacher, Ellen Judson.) “For a woman raising her child alone,” Sayers explains, “it is necessary to have a consistent male figure in the picture. But it’s a relief to her not to have to deal with that man emotionally.”

The mother of a 3-year-old boy, Carol Miller, says, “My husband and I had just recently divorced and John was terribly upset by it. He immediately transferred all his lost feelings to Bob. John knew that Bob was not his father, but he was a man who was his friend.”

Sayers himself is divorced and childless. “I don’t think I would know how to raise my own children yet,” he admits. “Being a teacher doesn’t help because you are not vulnerable emotionally.”

Sayers remembers that until he reached junior high all of his teachers were women—”easily manipulate.” He argues that he and the Nurtury are filling a gap.

“All we can see right now here are the externals,” he says. “The play might be a little rougher. The classroom might be messier. But I do anticipate some change as a result of men taking over the role of raising children, not only in the way children relate to men, but how the men think of themselves.”