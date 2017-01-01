It's Positively Grizzly! Stars Feel the Hot Breath of a Bear Housing Market

Someday it had to happen—unreal real estate would start to get real again. With a sluggish housing market squeezing the capital gains fantasies of home sellers around the U.S., it was only a matter of time before economic reality came crashing through stardom’s manicured hedges. Now celebs too are being forced to slice prices in order to sell. Robert (American Dreamer) Urich, for example, swallowed a 45 percent cut in his asking price before finding a buyer recently for his 19th-century colonial home in North Andover, Mass., which went on the market in 1988 for $3.5 million.

Buyers, of course—including Bruce Springsteen, who last May grabbed a $14 million Beverly Hills estate for $1.9 million below the original asking price—aren’t complaining. Nor are some homeowners who, demonstrating that there are few atheists in real estate foxholes, have closed deals after burying statues of St. Joseph—the patron saint of carpenters—on their stagnant properties. Celebrities take note: As the multiple listings below suggest, these days it may just take divine intervention to move a mansion.