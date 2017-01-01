It's Her Turn

WHEN CAROLE BAYER SAGER PENNED THE LYRICS TO ‘THAT’S What Friends Are For,” she probably had nobler manifestations in mind. But pals Elizabeth Taylor, Clint Eastwood and Farrah Fawcett showed their affection for Sager on Nov. 5 in true Hollywood style: They came out to honor her at a lavish charily shindig.

“Carole is the sister I always wanted,” said Taylor, at the $200-a-plate dinner at the Beverly Hilton hotel (proceeds going to L.A’s Big Sisters Guild). “I love her with all my heart.” The fete also included a benefit auction, but tablemates Fawcett, Nicollette Sheridan, James Woods and Tina Sinatra displayed only the briefest interest in the bidding before revving up the chatter again. Said the empty-handed Sheridan afterward: “My table was too loud.”