Not in years—seriously, maybe not since Ann-Margret rattled hips alongside Elvis—has there been such an adorable redheaded starlet. Which may the 18-year-old Lindsay Lohan‘s breakthrough year was so full, so frenetic, She starred in a teen comedy that won over adults (Mean Girls), released a pop album (Speak), dated and broke up with That ’70s Show‘s Wilmer Valderrama, all the while dealing with eruptions of familial dysfunction—sparring parents, father in and out of jail. No wonder she was hospitalized for exhaustion in October.