SPICE GIRLS ON TOUR

COSTUME PREVIEW!

POSH



“fashion icon”

SCARY



“sexy and confident”

SPORTY



“athletic and glamourous”

BABY



“sweet and sensual”

GINGER



“flamboyantly sexy”

When it came to creating clothes for the Spice Girls’ upcoming tour, VICTORIA BECKHAM, MELANIE BROWN, MELANIE CHISHOLM, EMMA BUNTON and GERI HALLIWELL knew exactly what they wanted. Designer ROBERTO CAVALLI (above left) talked “with each Spice, interpreting their spirit and personality.” (See above.) There are at least five themed outfits made from feathers to leather by a team of 20 for each woman in multiples of three for backup. “As long as I can walk, talk and sing,” says Beckham. “These costumes are fierce!”

FAST TAKES

KIRSTEN DUNST and surfer KELLY SLATER dined at West Hollywood eatery Ago Nov. 19. “They were just hanging out,” explains a source. Dunst split from rocker Johnny Borrell and Slater—spotted with Cameron Diaz and Gisele Bündchen after their breakups—is a newly single gal’s best friend.

MATT DAMON knows how to keep off those holiday pounds. The actor hit an Equinox gym for a pre-Thanksgiving workout Nov. 21. The next day, he jogged along the bay near his Miami Beach home.

“I find her so funny,” ZACH BRAFF said about LISA KUDROW, his cohost at the Film Independent’s Spirit Awards nominations Nov. 27. “I was a giant fan of [her canceled HBO show] The Comeback. I’ve been telling her how much I love it.”