CIARA’S SEVEN! BIRTHDAYS

“I missed my 21st birthday because I was on tour,” CIARA tells Insider. “So I’m celebrating exiting 21!” On Oct. 25 the singer kicked off the first of seven 22nd bashes (“At first I said only five,” she admits) at Nikki Beach Midtown in New York City with pal MISSY ELLIOTT. The next night she hit Runway, then partied at H2O in D.C. and with NE-YO at Atlanta’s Velvet Room later in the week. Then it was off to Cameo in South Beach where guests sipped Belvedere vodka cocktails, and the birthday girl danced until 3:30 a.m. before heading to the Bahamas for two final b-day blowouts. “I’ve never had a big party in my life,” she explains. “I was like, ‘I have to do this!'”

REESE AND JAKE’S HAPPY HALLOWEEN

REESE WITHERSPOON and JAKE GYLLENHAAL went shopping at West L.A.’s Hollywood Adventure Oct. 27, where they picked up a cowboy hat and a mask. “They were hugging and holding hands the whole time,” says a source. “She looked so happy.” That night, the couple celebrated their first Halloween together at a bash hosted by KATE HUDSON in her Pacific Palisades home.

FAST TAKES

ADAM LEVINE and his Maroon 5 bandmates weren’t about to miss the Boston Red Sox World Series victory party Oct. 28—even if they didn’t have an invite. In exchange for entry to the private party at Denver’s Palm Restaurant, Levine belted out three songs. “He really did barter his way in,” says a source.

ANTHONY EDWARDS has a goal and he’s running with it—on Nov. 5 the actor will help collect thousands of shoes near New York’s Central Park on behalf of Shoe4Africa, an organization that will provide footwear to residents of Kenya’s Kibera slum. Celeb donors so far include Natalie Portman, Elijah Wood and Emily Deschanel. “Our goal is to get 1 million shoes there,” he says. For more information, go to people.com/magazine.