JET-SETTING AT LAX



A-listers flew through the doors for the Aug. 17 opening of LAX, Adam Goldstein a.k.a. DJ AM’s new Hollywood club. Along for the ride—hosted by nightlife king Brent Bolthouse—were AM’s fiancée, Nicole Richie, and her pals Lindsay Lohan and Mischa Barton, who hung close at a booth near the dance floor. This was a convenient spot for both Lohan, who kept her distance from ex Wilmer Valderrama, and Barton, who tore it up, bouncing and waving her arms for a half-hour, especially to Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love.” Enrique Iglesias (sans Anna Kournikova) palled around with Velvet Revolver’s Matt Sorum. A solo Jessica Simpson bopped to Gwen Stefani‘s “Hollaback Girl” with pals. Jesse Metcalfe quietly trawled the club, as Jessica Alba soaked in the party vibe with beau Cash Warren. As for rumors that AM and Richie had a tiff over her dancing with another guy while Goldstein was DJ-ing (left), Richie assures us all is well: “It couldn’t be further from the truth. We had a great time.”

PARTY HOPPING



MOVIDA, LONDON, AUG. 19 Tara Reid rips up the dance floor for her E! show Taradise, then three days later defends her party-girl rep by saying “If I work on a movie for two months, I should be able to dance on as many tables as I want to.”…NACIONAL, HOLLYWOOD, AUG. 16 Sitting across from Nick Cannon, a newly separated Eddie Murphy catches up with pals until 2 a.m., when he punches a number into his cell and slips out the back. Four days later Murphy shares a booth with Robin Givens at a Maxim bash at Cabana Club.

NICKY REVELS, PARIS RECORDS



White her sister Nicky Hilton partied with boyfriend Kevin Connolly in New York City—the couple were at Tao Aug. 18 to ring in Marquee coowner Noah Tepperberg’s 30th birthday—Paris worked on her much-delayed album in L.A., heading to the studio Aug. 20. We hear Paris’s debut CD ran across yet another snag: Rod Stewart turned down the hotel heiress’s request to collaborate on a duet.