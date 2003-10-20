FAMILY BUSINESS



Matthew Perry and his actor dad, John (The Sweetest Thing), are getting in a lot of quality father-son time. The Whole Banana, a play they’re producing, just opened in L.A. Later this year they begin work on a film drama, The Beginning of Wisdom, in which they play—surprise!—father and son. This summer Perry and père went to Wimbledon and the U.S. Open tennis tournament. It helps that Matthew has access to private jets. “He says, ‘Let’s charter over,’ ” says John. ‘What am I going to say? ‘No’ ”

BRIEF ENCOUNTER



News flash: Matt Damon caught with a male stripper! On Oct. 4, Damon was celebrating his 33rd birthday at a club in Prague, where he’s shooting The Brothers Grimm, when a guy in a sailor suit started to shed his clothes for costar Lena Headey (it was her birthday too). When the stripper got down to a pair of pink briefs, Headey called on Damon to help the entertainer finish the job. To much hooting, Damon pulled down the guy’s undies. For the record, the star averted his eyes.

SOUTHERN COMFORT



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez went shopping in Savannah on Thursday, Oct. 2, and picked up a pair of matching fleece beds. No, things haven’t gotten to that stage: The beds were for Ben’s German shepherds. And Affleck, says a customer who was near them in the checkout line, “had what looked like a year’s supply of dog food.” Later they dropped off his Range Rover for servicing. On Friday southern living had taken its toll, and Jennifer was back in Savannah for a three-hour spa visit (manicure, pedicure, facial, massage and rose bath), followed by an outing with Ben to the multiplex in Hinesville, Ga., near Ben’s Hampton Island home, to catch the 9:35 showing of School of Rock.

PICTURES PERFECT



Maybe it’s all that time on a soap, but All My Children actor Mark Consuelos has a talent for the big romantic gesture. For his wife Kelly Ripa‘s 33rd birthday Oct. 2, he flew her on a private jet from New York to Montreal, where they spent the day getting massages and dining. Back in Manhattan, a group of 140 friends and family gathered at the PM lounge for a late-night surprise party. The restaurant-nightclub was filled with flowers and candles. And on top of the white-frosting cake—an edible childhood photo of Ripa. Says one attendee: “She looked very pleased and surprised.”

FAST TAKES

One of the hottest celeb hangouts in L.A. isn’t a club—it’s the Studio City soundstage where FOX’s That ’70s Show shoots. Seen on the set this season: DEMI MOORE (showing up to support boyfriend ASHTON KUTCHER), MACAULAY CULKIN (who’s dating MILA KUNIS) and SETH GREEN (a pal of WILMER VALDERRAMA)….

SYLVESTER STALLONE says Rocky VI has been shelved for now, but notes, “I think Rambo is going to happen,” meaning a fourth installment of the action series. The 57-year-old actor says he won’t play the run-and-gun hero but will bring in a new young star to take over. “Youth,” says Stallone, “must be served.”