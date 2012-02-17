Inside a Stylist's World

For Jen Rade, dressing Hollywood’s hottest stars can be painful. “I’ve had to sew Pink’s zipper, which popped open as we were leaving for the Grammys,” Rade says. “The needle was going under my nail, so I was trying not to bleed on her dress. Whatever happens you have to roll with it.” It’s her no-nonsense attitude—as well as her eye for simple yet sophisticated statement gowns—that has made Rade, 43, the go-to stylist for A-listers such as Angelina Jolie and buzzworthy names like Smash actress Katharine McPhee. With a background in costume design, Rade broke into the industry by styling music videos for the likes of Tupac Shakur before moving to the red carpet and dressing Jolie for a 2003 premiere. Now her studio in her Encino, Calif., home is overrun with double-stick tape, pre-threaded needles, earring backs—and more than a hundred dresses she’s borrowed for clients. “I spend hours online looking at fashion show after fashion show. Then I e-mail people for different looks,” says Rade, whose racks are a mix of Armani and more obscure names like Oday Shakar. Her fittings often take place at the actresses’ homes or hotel rooms and last between 45 minutes and five hours. When deciding on the dress, “I give my opinion, and they take it or leave it,” says Rade. “I trust my clients.” Still, she gets nervous on the big day: “If I have anyone presenting, I sit six inches from the screen and say, ‘Please don’t trip, please don’t trip,’ ” she says. “That’s a stylist’s nightmare!”

“I love to find the perfect dress that helps somebody strut down the red carpet” —JEN RADE