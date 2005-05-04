YORKSHIRE TERRIER



“The Yorkie is one of the smallest breeds and very smart.”

dogs



DANIELLE GAYLE



Owner of L.A.’s PetLove pet store

MALTESE



“It’s out due to upkeep. The dog is white, so frequent grooming is a must.”

FINE HIGHLIGHTS



“They’re softer and add dimension. It’s more of a tone-on-tone instead of a stripy look.”

hair color



RITA HAZAN



Manhattan colorist (Jessica Simpson‘s a client)

CHUNKY HIGHLIGHTS



“They’re too reminiscent of the early ’90s—too harsh, not soft enough.”

FUCHSINE



“A blue-based red, it reflects a warm and hospitable feel.”

paint



DOTY HORN



Director of color and design for Benjamin Moore

PURE PINK



“Pastels are out. Pink is not as livable as rich colors.”

NOSTALGIA CANDY



“Look! bars, Beemans, Black Jack and Clove chewing gums, Good & Plenty, etc.”

candy



DYLAN LAUREN



Co-owner of Dylan’s Candy Bar in Manhattan

LOW-CARB CANDY



“The low-carb trend has passed, and people are now going for the real thing.”

BABY BOTOX



“This is using just a little Botox. It’s very subtle, so nobody should say, ‘Your Botox looks good.’ ”

skin



DR. PATRICIA WEXLER



New York City dermatologist

SCARY BOTOX



“People look artificial. They can’t move their mouth and can look diseased or drugged.”

INDIA



“It’s one of the last great exhilarating and exotic frontiers for inquisitive travelers.”

travel



ANDREW HARPER



Luxury travel authority and newsletter author

COSTA DEL SOL



“The once-glittering jewel of Spain is now an overdeveloped mecca for package tours.”

CATTLEYA ORCHIDS



“Cattleyas are burgundy and orange. People are sending clusters of orchids.”

flowers



PRESTON BAILEY



N.Y.C wedding designer (The Donald was a client)

BIG WHITE LILIES



“Up until early 2004, everyone wanted the big white lilies. Not anymore.”

SMOKED SWEET PAPRIKA



“It gives food a smoky flavor but not heat.”

spices



RACHAEL RAY

Food Network star

CHILI POWDER



“It’s used for a hot taste, and hot foods are not big now.”

PINOT NOIR



“Made in small batches by spirited winemakers, pinots are delicate and nuanced.”

wine



FRANK OSTINI



Owner of the Hitching Post, the Sideways restaurant

MERLOT



“Not always made with quality as a goal, much of it is often ordinary and soulless.”

CATE BLANCHETT‘S CHEEKS



“They enhance the eyes and give more shape and contour.”

beauty



DR. RICHARD W. FLEMING



Beverly Hills cosmetic surgeon

J.LO’S BUTT



“A big tushie is not going to fit the ideal of classic beauty.”