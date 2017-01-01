In Houston, They Dial M for Marvin

Imagine Ralph Nader running his own consumer TV show. Add the sartorial excess of Doc Severinsen and the Roto-Rooter relentlessness of Howard Cosell. Set it in Texas. That’s the unlikely television phenomenon named Marvin Zindler.

In his nightly consumer affairs reports on Houston’s KTRK-TV, Marvin Zindler, 53, who once confined his needles to his family’s haberdashery, has flayed usurious merchants, unscrupulous auto mechanics, four-flushing house-siding salesmen and other con artists, including politicians, and in the process has become a local folk hero. The once miserable ratings of ABC-affiliated KTRK’s news are approaching those of the local NBC outlet and are killing CBS’s. And T-shirts, bearing the star’s portrait and the legend “Watch it or I’ll call Marvin” are spreading across the state.

In his most celebrated crusade to date, Zindler managed to shut down what was supposedly the oldest continually operating business establishment in Texas: the Chicken Ranch, a famous bordello in nearby La Grange. It was not Marvin’s most popular act. But, Zindler counters righteously, “It was organized crime. I know people have made fun of me for saying that, but that is exactly what it was. There were some county officials involved in protecting that whorehouse.”

On the air, Zindler dazzles. He sports flashy $300 suits (he has 200 in his wardrobe), wing collars, lavender-tinted glasses and a blue-white toupee. He affects a monocle and pince-nez specs. Even outside the studio, Marvin wears makeup to set off his new nose—fixed in two separate operations—and his chin, now made more authoritative by plastic surgery. While his vanity and flamboyance are looked on skeptically by some of Houston’s civic officials and more sober newsmen, the public takes him seriously. Bilked or outraged citizens inundate him with 1,300 telephone and letter complaints a day. At least 70 percent result in direct action by Zindler (or his besieged female assistant), or so Marvin announces in his telecast each night.

If Zindler seems to pursue consumer wrongdoers with the zeal of a professional lawman, it’s because he used to be one himself. A college dropout and ex-Marine of inherited wealth, Zindler gave up the family clothing business when he was 36 to go to work as a county deputy sheriff. In 1971 he was assigned to the consumer-fraud division, and, though he won his share of convictions, Zindler quickly realized that small fines levied against offenders made little difference. “They just paid it and went right on doing what they had been doing,” he says. Zindler’s solution: he alerted the TV news assignment desks in advance, and then arrested the red-faced merchants while the cameras were grinding away.

Zindler’s media buccaneering did not exactly win over the local chamber of commerce, and such personal flourishes as mink-trimmed handcuffs for female prisoners did not sit well with other Houston lawmen. When a new sheriff, Jack Heard, was elected in 1972, Zindler was canned—the rest is Houston show business history. He became an instant hit on the twice-nightly Action 13 news, and has since been rewarded with a Saturday evening call-in program titled Dial M for Marvin, on which he erupts on everything from suicide to transsexualism.

But for all his freewheeling public image, Zindler leads a Naderesque private life of puritan probity. He doesn’t drink and stopped smoking five years ago because his cigars were charring his suits. He and Gertrude, his wife of 33 years, and their five kids live well beneath their means. Aside from clothes, his only indulgence is, of all things, baton twirling, of which he was a national champion in high school. Last fall, he made a creditable comeback between halves of the Rice-Texas A. & M. game. But his real hobby is his work. He never took any vacation at all as a deputy sheriff, and got away only two days all last year from Channel 13. With his indigenous and outrageous style, there seems little danger that any national network would dial M for Marvin’s services. So presumably the only opportunity for which Zindler would give up the action at 13 would be a shot at replacing Sheriff Heard. Marvin is thinking it over.