Ice-Cream Sandwiches!

September 09, 2009 12:00 PM

Make Your Own

It was the summer of 1900 when an enterprising street vendor on Manhattan’s Lower East Side first pressed vanilla ice cream between two graham wafers and sold it to office workers on their lunch breaks. The treats proved such a hit that by 1926, a patent was issued for the first ice-cream-sandwich-making machine. But you don’t need any fancy tools to invent your own homemade ice-cream sensation. While the traditional version features vanilla ice cream between chocolate wafer cookies, any ice cream—or sorbet, sherbet or even frozen yogurt—and cookie will do. Let your friends and family create their own crazy combos and watch the love ooze out of every bite.

TRY THESE TASTY COMBOS

Chocolate Mint Patty

Chocolate mint ice cream between chocolate mint wafers.

Mocha Fudge

Coffee ice cream between Dutch chocolate chip cookies, rolled in chocolate sprinkles.

S’mores

Rocky road ice cream and a scoop of marshmallow crème between graham crackers.

Toffee Crunch

Toffee crunch ice cream between chocolate chip cookies, rolled in crushed toffee bars.

Orange Crush

Orange sorbet between ginger snap cookies, rolled in orange zest.

Just Peachy

Peach ice cream between sugar cookies, rolled in chopped, toasted almonds.

