Holidays Got You Down? Science Battles Depression, a Disease That Strikes Millions

‘Tis the season to be jolly, but also to despair. Dr. Calvin Frederick of the National Institute of Mental Health estimates that cases of depression increase 15 percent in December.

Holidays make loneliness more acute and raise painful memories, but for as many as 14 million Americans the problem is not seasonal. They are victims of clinical depression, which is far more severe than normal depressed feelings arising from a specific cause like losing one’s job. Anyone can be affected, from the rich and privileged (see opposite page) to the most anonymous citizen.

Dr. Myrna Weissman, director of Yale’s Depression Research Unit, lists the symptoms: “Feelings of gloom, guilt, loss of appetite and sexual desire, disturbed sleep—things that used to give you a kick don’t anymore.”

Depression varies in severity and its causes are uncertain. Many scientists believe it can be activated by a chemical imbalance in the brain. It is more prevalent in women, though men’s higher alcoholism rate may mask their depression.

Treatment is also a matter of debate. Pseudotherapies abound. But there are legitimate researchers, including some psychiatric pioneers, who blend old and new techniques with often striking results. Though their methods may seem at odds, the eight widely respected doctors on these pages offer hope to the anguished victims of depression.

Robert Heath experiments with a brain pacemaker

For almost five years Robert Heath, 65, professor of psychiatry and neurology at Tulane University’s School of Medicine in New Orleans, has been installing a kind of brain “pacemaker” to help control depressive, violent and suicidal urges in patients previously considered hopeless.

A tiny radio receiver is implanted just below the collarbone. From there thin wires are tunneled beneath the skin to the base of the skull, where a two-inch-long incision is made. Three platinum-and-silicone chips (pointed out at right by Heath) are attached to the cerebellum, the part of the brain that coordinates the muscles and body equilibrium. The patient carries a 3×4-inch battery-powered radio transmitter, which emits a signal that stimulates the cerebellum for five minutes followed by five minutes off. The signal activates pleasure cells and depresses those that cause pain or unpleasant emotions. Heath’s first pacemaker patient, a violent young man, had been tied to his hospital bed after attempting to choke the doctor. With the pacemaker, he left the hospital and is now working in a greenhouse.

Heath trained as an internist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical School, then switched to neurology, which his father-in-law taught there. Heath has had a distinguished, often controversial career. In 1955 he isolated a protein from the blood of diagnosed schizophrenics, then showed that the protein was a factor in their illness by injecting it into monkeys. The animals were plunged into a schizophrenic-like condition. The doctor is still experimenting with the protein in attempting to understand human schizophrenia.

In 1974 Heath made headlines as Congress was considering bills to ease the penalty for possession of marijuana. He disclosed a study indicating that heavy use of the drug causes brain damage. The bills died in committee.

Heath first tested the installation of primitive electrodes in the brain in 1950. He has put in 40 pacemakers so far, and five of them are equipped with a lithium battery that works for five to six years. Of the 40 patients, more than half have shown marked improvement. Before, their fate might have been suicide or a mental institution.

Heath has a theory about the spread of depression in society today. “There is more of it because there are too many spectator sports,” he says. “Physical activity is tremendous at relieving depression.” He practices what he prescribes. Every weekend, he says, “I knock myself out gardening, golfing and playing tennis.”

Ronald Fieve prescribes lithium for violent mood swings

No drug has been more effective in leveling out the highs and lows of manic-depression than lithium carbonate, a natural salt found in mineral rocks, explains Ronald Fieve, 50, psychiatrist. “A person may be normal for years, then switch into a manic high, which is an abnormal state of ecstasy. A person may have grandiose schemes, go on buying sprees or become promiscuous—then switch into a suicidal depression.” Fieve, who has treated both Tony Orlando and director Joshua Logan, adds, “Lithium is for people who have wild mood swings, not garden-variety neurotics.”

Lithium, discovered by Australian John Cade in 1949, is not a cure. But it does control mood excesses, Fieve theorizes, by replacing a natural brain chemical deficient in manic depressives. The average patient takes three to four capsules a day at the onset (Fieve holds one of the five-cent capsules, below), and it may take five to 15 days for the drug to begin to curb a high. Though it is nonaddictive, lithium has side effects—nausea and dizziness are common—if dosages aren’t carefully monitored through blood tests. Fieve, who estimates 200,000 Americans use lithium regularly, does not recommend the drug for pregnant women or patients with heart or kidney disorders. He warns that lithium and alcohol usually don’t mix, since liquor often exaggerates the manic mood.

Fieve runs a private practice, teaches at New York’s Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center and directs the nonprofit Foundation for Depression and Manic Depression. It treats people unable to afford private care in turn for participation in behavioral studies.

Trained as an internist at Harvard, he switched to psychoanalysis to satisfy his curiosity about how the mind functions. Originally, he recalls, “I was reluctant to use drugs because of strong psychoanalytic influences that discouraged it.” Now he combines them with analysis and finds lithium often works where the couch fails. Fieve lives in Manhattan with his Peruvian wife and two daughters. He wrote a consumer’s guide to lithium, Moodswing, and occasionally lapses into talk-show pop medicine jargon. “We don’t zonk people so they’re blahs,” he says. “They still have mini-manic blips. But they are no longer psychotic.”

Iver Small’s shock therapy remains controversial

Developed in 1938, shock treatment remains a disputed method of combating depression. Yet Iver Small, 57, a ranking specialist in ECT (electroconvulsive therapy) at Indiana University Medical Center, says, “You can treat 75 to 80 percent of severely depressed patients with drugs, but the rest are left with a pretty lousy existence. If ECT is used, you can treat up to 95 percent.” He acknowledges prejudice against ECT but says that’s because “it used to be horrible and not done right.”

The anesthetized patient is injected with a muscle relaxant and held on a table. (Small oversees the process, above.) Less than half the energy needed to light a 25-watt bulb is conducted through the right side of the brain for one second, inducing major convulsions that Small describes as “brain storms”—and eventually a change in brain chemistry. He recommends three treatments a week for no more than five weeks. Small prefers applying current to only the right side of the head because it reduces memory loss, a common side effect. “ECT isn’t harmless, but it’s a thousand times less harmful than what the illness does to the brain,” he says. (Not all doctors agree, as shown by a recent book by a Bethesda, Md. psychiatrist, Peter Breggin, Electroshock: Its Brain-Disabling Effects. Breggin says perhaps half the patients who receive ECT of all types have permanent disabilities such as memory loss.)

After working in a mental institution as a teenager, the Canadian-born Small decided to go into psychiatry. “In those days such hospitals were hellholes,” he recalls. He and his wife, Joyce, a psychopharmacologist, now live in Indianapolis with their four children. Would Small undergo shock treatment himself? “When I get my depression and can’t work,” he says without hesitation, “give me six to eight modified, right-induced ECT shocks.”

George Winokur pokes into the genetic roots of depression

Is depression hereditary? Yes, says George Winokur, 55, chairman of the psychiatry department at the University of Iowa, citing the family tree (whose genealogy is sketched on the blackboard below) of Frankenstein author Mary Shelley. Her mother, feminist Mary Wollstonecraft, attempted suicide twice. An aunt suffered from mental illness and a sister killed herself at age 22.

Studies of twins have long indicated genetic factors are involved in depression. If one identical twin has it, there is a 60 to 70 percent chance the other will also have it, even if they were raised separately. Since 1970 Winokur’s studies have further established that some kinds of depression are genetic. He separates his current patients into three categories: those with no depression or alcoholism in their family (sporadic), those with depression but no manic behavior or alcoholism in the family (pure), and those with a history of alcoholism and antisocial behavior (depression spectrum). “These three groups may represent separate diseases,” Winokur says.

He has subjected patients in each group to a hormone test that reveals endocrine abnormality. The pure group consistently shows the most hormone irregularities, the depression spectrum group the least. The abnormalities may be symptoms if not causes of brain dysfunction, Winokur says. “It is extremely important to categorize depressive disorders,” he adds, “because the same symptoms encompass a whole range of people and problems.” Those with sporadic depression, for instance, might require different treatment than that given a pure case.

Winokur, a graduate of Johns Hopkins (a classmate was columnist Russell Baker) and the University of Maryland Medical School, lives with his wife, Betty, in Iowa City. He’s never been seriously depressed, Winokur says. But he adds, “While I’m not sure it has anything to do with depression as an illness, it is true that psychological circumstances make a person unhappy, and I’ve been unhappy on plenty of occasions.” Winokur believes depression will ultimately be cured by biological treatments, such as drugs and ECT. He is not enthusiastic about psychotherapy for seriously depressed patients. “We have had psychoanalysis since the middle 1890s and we have yet to see that it is effective.”

Joseph Schildkraut pioneered the ‘era of psychiatric chemistry’

Harvard’s Joseph Schildkraut, 46, has found a vital clue to treating depression in an unlikely place: the urine. In 1965 he published a landmark study that suggested lack of catecholamine, an ammonia derivative used to help transmit messages from one section of the brain to another, was a cause of depression. That theory led to many current drug treatments. Accurate diagnosis of the disease is still a problem, however. Now Schildkraut and his team at the Massachusetts Mental Health Center have isolated a compound, MHPG, produced by techolamine breakdown. Varying levels of MHPG in the urine indicate different types of depression, which are classified as either bipolar (manic depressive) or unipolar (patients experiencing depressed lows but no manic highs). The MHPG content helps doctors prescribe the proper antidepressant drugs.

The Brooklyn-born Schildkraut planned to become an orthodox psychotherapist until he was won over by results from early drug treatment of depression. He is now so highly regarded that his nonprofit Psychiatric Chemistry Laboratory serves more than 60 hospitals in New England. Schildkraut lives in Brookline, Mass. with wife Betsy and two children. He teaches psychiatry at Harvard and lectures across the country on MHPG analysis. “Depression someday will be diagnosed and treatment prescribed in much the same way as pneumonia,” Schildkraut says. “There will be the clinical diagnosis, then lab tests will help determine the type of illness and the appropriate drug to be used.”

To chase the blues away, follow Robert Conroy

“Depression is an illness that takes a lot of energy,” says Robert Conroy, 42, above. A staff psychiatrist at the Menninger Memorial Hospital in Topeka, Dr. Conroy is trying to combat the strength-sapping aspect of depression with a rigorous fitness program fashioned after California’s Golden Door Health Spa.

In addition to some drugs and psychotherapy, his patients undergo a series of phys ed and aerobic dance classes. If they are physically able, they swim, jog and play tennis. Their diet includes whole grain bread, fruits and fresh vegetables, while junk food and caffeine are discouraged. Conroy discovered that his patients’ energy levels went up, their blood pressure fell and they were generally less depressed. “Exercise seems to increase a patient’s self-image,” the doctor says.

Conroy, the father of three teenagers, jogs three miles every other day. He has an M.D. from the University of Minnesota and served for seven years as an Army psychiatrist. His interest in therapeutic exercise arises from a 1976 meeting with Golden Door owner Deborah Mazzanti, a trustee of the Menninger Foundation. Exercise cannot cure psychosis, Conroy points out, but when his patients leave Menninger’s, they are less impulsive, more optimistic and more relaxed. “When patients leave here they feel better not only emotionally but physically too,” says Conroy. “They get twice as much for their money.”

Philip Berger is a master blender of treatments

“Many psychiatrists think severe depression can be treated with Freudian psychotherapy alone,” says Stanford’s Philip Berger, 37. “I consider this dangerous.” Berger instead advocates an eclectic system of treatment, with antidepressant drugs and sleep studies, all with supportive psychotherapy.

Director of the 20-bed experimental research unit at Stanford’s mental health clinic in the Palo Alto Veterans Administration Medical Center, he stresses: “The difference between everyday sadness and severe depression is that the depressive syndrome has many symptoms, only one of which is sadness. There is also a disordering of mood, thinking and behavior. Depressed people are pessimistic, have low self-esteem, feel guilt, have backaches or headaches, decreased appetite and are unable to feel pleasure.”

Berger, administering the experimental antidepressant Beta-Endorphin, below, is a strong advocate of therapeutic drugs, yet he thinks too many psychiatrists prescribe Valium “as a substitute for talking to patients. It should never be used for more than two or three weeks and then tapered off.” Even worse, Berger adds, is using alcohol to submerge depression.

A Dartmouth Phi Beta Kappa, Berger is also a graduate of Harvard Medical School, father of two daughters and a backyard astronomer. (He once planned to be an astrophysicist.) Though he loves good food, he eats only one meal a day, inspired by the memory of what a doctor told him when he was a chubby medical student: “You’d better make your discoveries early, because you won’t live long unless you lose weight.”

Aaron Beck’s patients can help themselves

“The real tragedy of depression is not that it is hopeless, but that it is believed to be hopeless,” says Dr. Aaron Beck, 59. “So little of the suffering is necessary.” Beck founded the “Mood Clinic” at the University of Pennsylvania, where he teaches psychiatry. He developed what he calls “cognitive therapy,” a method of coping with negative thoughts. It is low-cost ($15 to $50, depending on income) and short-term (six to 12 sessions).

“The depression may be hereditary, organic or the result of a troubled childhood,” Beck explains, “but we can still treat a person psychologically.” Patients fill out Beck’s 21-question “depression inventory” to evaluate their illness. He occasionally prescribes medication, but says, “Most suicidal patients respond to therapy in the first session, while it may take them two weeks to respond to a drug.” Mood Clinic therapists encourage thinking positively to overcome the sense of failure common to depressives. “The depressed person distorts himself,” Beck explains. “He only sees the bad, never the good.” Patients are also taught to be alert for thoughts that typically precede bad moods. In some cases, they watch videotapes of previous sessions to search for clues (above). The tapes are also used to train therapists working at Centers for Cognitive Therapy in eight cities.

“This is usually not the first place patients come to,” Beck says. “We’re often the court of last resort. But patients improve noticeably right away, and in five years we’ve never had a suicide.”