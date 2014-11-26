Holiday Partywear 101

For Any Occasion

When the invite’s unclear (just what is “festive attire” anyway?), a red dress will always work. Instead of the standard fit-and-flare, this year try a mod mini like Emma Stone’s Valentino.

For a Cocktail Party

If you haven’t tried a formal jumpsuit yet, now’s the time. Use Jessica Alba (in Emilio Pucci) as your inspiration: Don’t be afraid to rock multiple metallic statement pieces.

For an Office Soiree

Put away your LBDs and go for a metallic A-Line for an after-hours celebration. A geometric motif, as seen on Kerry Washington’s Vince Camuto design, is an instant conversation piece.

For a Casual Bash

You don’t need Cindy Crawford’s supermodel status to pull off a sparkly blazer. Just keep the rest of your look low-key: Wear skinnies, a flowy blouse and your favorite black booties.