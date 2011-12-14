Holiday Gift Guide 2011

FOR HIM

Read’s Clothing Project Damon Seersucker Tie and John Blue Chambray Button Down Shirt Made in Dorchester, Mass., and Fairfax, Va., $54.50 and $68.60; buyyoung.com

“Gimme All Your Presents” T-shirt Made in Los Angeles, $32; junkfoodclothing.com

New Balance Paul Bunyan American Tall Tale 574 Sneakers Made in Skowhegan, Maine, $99.99; shopnewbalance.com

Baxter of California Skincare 1.2.3. Made in Los Angeles, $45; baxterofcalifornia.com

Stetson Boss of the Plains Hat Made in Garland, Texas, $119.99; allensboots.com

FOR HER

Lucchese 1883 Red Goat 12″ Cowboy Boots Style N4525; Made in El Paso, $350; lucchese.com

Pacifica Magic Carpet Ride Body Butter Gift Set Made in Portland, Ore., $28; pacificaperfume.com

“I think the 2 Angels charm bracelet is gorgeous and would make the perfect gift. I know I want one … hint, hint, Jimi.” -KAREN FAIRCHILD

2 Angels Sterling Silver Charm Bracelet, $90; Charms, $80 to $125; Made in Rochester, N.Y.; 2angelsjewelry.com

“I’ll be giving everybody my fragrance Wonderstruck this year. It’s a great go-to present that I’m so proud of.”

–TAYLOR SWIFT

Wonderstruck 3-Piece Set Made in New Jersey, $55; stagestores.com

AG “The Ballad” Slim Boot Cut Jeans Made in South Gate, Calif., $165; agjeans.com

Balconi Endurance and Polar X Hats Made in Durham, N.C., $19.99 and $32.99; balconigear.com

Margo Morrison Garnet Necklace and Earrings Made in New York City, $150 and $50; margomorrison.com

Hanky Panky Racerback Cami and Tap Pant Sleep Set Made in New York City, $79; hankypanky.com

FOR KIDS

Eco Star Crayons Made in Steamboat Springs, Colo.; set of 20 for $9.98; hearthsong.com

Little Tikes Classic Rocking Chair Made in Hudson, Ohio, $34.99; littletikes.com

Geier Deerskin Baby Moccasins Made in Centralia, Wash., $29; geierglove.com

“I’m buying my nephew his first Louisville Slugger baseball bat. A Louisville Slugger is American history.”

-JARON LOWENSTEIN

Louisville Slugger Baseball Bat Made in Louisville, Ky., $50, personalization included; sluggergifts.com

Classic 15″ Vermont Teddy Bear Made in Shelburne, Vt., $49.99; vermontteddybear.com

Hugg America Soft Map toy Made in Colchester, Vt., $18.95; peacetoys.com

FOR HOME

Hadley Pottery 2 Qt. Old Style Cow Pitcher Made in Louisville, Ky., $68.25; hadleypottery.com

Lodge 12″ Cast-Iron Skillet Made in South Pittsburg, Tenn., $33.95; lodgemfg.com

Green Glass Co. Cherry Pop Tumblers Set of four tumblers made from recycled soda bottles; Made in Weston, Wis., $32.50; greenglass.com

Fiesta Salt and Pepper Shaker Made in Newell, W.Va., $15.99; fiestafactorydirect.com

Cookie Cutter Gift Set Various styles (each including five cookie cutters); Made in Rutland, Vt., $14.99; annclark.com

Pendleton Fringed 5th Avenue Toss Pillow Made in Washougal, Wash., $50; pendleton-usa.com

Personalized Wood Cutting Board Various shapes and sizes; Made in Atlanta, $40-$120; thepinkmonogram.com

FOR PETS

L.L. Bean’s Personalized Pet Collars from the Maine-based company, $18.95; llbean.com

Trixie & Peanut’s Baby Sasquatch dog toy and Double Devotion Catnip hearts Made in Bozeman, Mont., and Charlotte, N.C., $19 and $8; trixieandpeanut.com

Wind & Weather’s Hot Dog Feeder Made in Louisville, Ky., $99.95; windandweather.com

Thymes Neroli Blossom Candle Made in Minneapolis, $26; thymes.com

FOR THE FOODIE

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Chocolates Special assortments start at $19.95; Made in Durango, Colo.; rmcf.com

Goode Company’s DJ Special Includes three barbecue sauces, three rubs and a mesquite shake in souvenir box; Made in Houston, $42.95; goodecompany.com

Good Karmal Flavor Sampler Pack Seven caramel pieces wrapped in inspirational quotations; Made in Bozeman, Mont., $10; goodkarmal.com

“I recently discovered Sprinkles Cupcakes. They are amazing. I think they’d make a great gift.”

-LAUREN ALAINA

Sprinkles Holiday Joy Cupcake Box Seasonal dozen available in select cities 12/1 to 12/24; $39 per dozen; sprinkles.com

“I’ll be giving my friends Perception Wine because it’s great wine and made in Sonoma Valley.”

-DARIUS RUCKER

Perception Wines 2008 Russian River Valley Chardonnay and Pinot Noir; $38 and $53; Bottled in Sonoma, Calif.; perceptionwines.com

Texas Plum Line Texas praline; Made in Amarillo, Texas, $12; texasplumline.com

Wild Idea Buffalo Company Holiday Gift Box Includes two petite tenderloin filets, two N.Y. strip steaks, two ground buffalo steaks, one package stew meat; From Rapid City, S.Dak., $99; wildideabuffalo.com