His Daughter's Gift of Life

Friendly but taciturn, Chet Szuber is not one to show much ‘ emotion. Yet even now, long after an event that changed virtually everything for him and his family, he cannot help choking up when discussing it. At a gathering in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21 for surviving members of the families of organ donors, Szuber, a 63-year-old Christmas tree farmer from Berkley, Mich., gets up to thank the next of kin of those who died, on behalf of all organ recipients. “Without you,” he says with emotion, “there wouldn’t be any people like me.” It is an equation Szuber understands only too well. For as he stands there with tears in his eyes, his daughter Patti’s heart beats in his chest.

It has been five years since Chet Szuber made the most tragic sort of history, becoming the first person ever to receive the heart of his own child. Having suffered for years with chronic cardiac problems, he got the transplant on Aug. 22, 1994, four days after Patti, then 22 and an aspiring nurse, died from injuries sustained in a car crash while she was vacationing in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains. Since then he has tried to honor her memory as best he can by becoming an evangelist for organ donation. “Medical people tell me that they can speak all they want about donation,” says Szuber, “but until you have somebody who has experienced it, it doesn’t have the impact.”

But as Szuber is always quick to remind his audiences, Patti is the real hero. She was only a year old in 1972, when Szuber, then 36 and a salesman at Sears, had his first heart attack and was out of work for nine months. In the years that followed, he had two more attacks and had to quit his job. By the time she was 20, Patti was often her father’s chauffeur, driving him from their home in the Detroit suburb of Berkley up to the tree farm he had started on family land in northern Michigan. In 1990, Szuber was put on the waiting list for a heart transplant, which seemed to offer his last hope for survival. But as years went by and no heart came his way, he got to a point where he could barely move around during the day. “I had kind of given up,” he says, “I had waited so long.” Her father’s problems profoundly affected Patti, who decided to go into the medical field, her family believes, because of all she had seen him go through. In 1994 she set her sights on getting a degree as a surgical assistant. She was scheduled to start classes within days when she went on vacation with childhood friend Todd Herbst, then 24. Early on Aug. 18, their car skidded off a curving road in the Smokies, and Patti, not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle.

By the time the Szubers—Chet, his wife, Jeanne, now 63, and their five other children—got to the University of Tennessee Medical Center at Knoxville, to which Patti had been airlifted, she was on life support with no hope of recovery. Her family remembered that she had once casually mentioned that she had filled out an organ-donor card, so they gave the hospital the go-ahead to do whatever was necessary to get her organs to needy recipients. On Aug. 21, Patti was declared brain dead. Susan Fredenberg-Cross, a donor coordinator who had learned of Szuber’s condition, gently suggested that he could get his daughter’s heart, since donor families are allowed to direct organs to eligible friends and kin. Szuber refused. “I didn’t think it was right,” he says. “And I wasn’t sure I couid stand every heartbeat reminding me of Patti.” Finally, though, Jeanne and his other children prevailed on him to accept. Patti’s kidneys and liver were given to other recipients, and within 24 hours her heart was beating in Szuber.

He missed his daughter’s funeral back in Berkley, because he was in the hospital recovering from the operation. After that there was a long period of physical rehab—and a longer time getting used to the idea of what had happened to him. “He was fine physically, but he was emotionally upset,” says his son Bob, 41. “He felt he was going to be looked upon as a freak.” Szuber, who is now able to hunt, fish and play golf, decided that a way to deal with his lingering grief was to become an advocate, raising awareness of the need for organ donors. Every year he gives a dozen speeches around the country, imploring people to sign up and lobbying for changes in donation procedures. Yet he remains haunted by Patti’s tragedy. Unlike most other transplant recipients, Szuber has never celebrated the customary “second birthday”—the day on which recipients begin their lives anew with donated organs. “It’s hard to celebrate a life and death at the same time,” says Jeanne, “so we just kind of forgot about it.”

But those who benefited from the generosity of Patti and her family cannot forget. Thanks to Patti’s kidney, Mary Lawery, 57, a retired nanny in Nashville, now lives a relatively normal life, free of dialysis. Lawery, who has met the Szubers twice, knows she can never repay her debt to them. “It makes you sad because they loved her so much,” she says. Meanwhile, Shirley Cobb Dotson, 21, from Memphis, perhaps gained the most from Patti. She had suffered from liver trouble from the age of 13, and in August 1994 she had been given only 72 hours to live, when Patti’s donor liver arrived. “I pray every morning and night,” says Dotson, “and I keep thanking God for this miracle.” It is a feeling Chet Szuber knows well, but always with that heartbreaking twist. “It’s such a bittersweet situation. I certainly appreciate the good health,” he says, “but I sure do miss that kid.”

Bill Hewitt



Cindy Dampier in Berkley, Jane Sanderson in Memphis and Beverly Keel in Nashville