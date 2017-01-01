Henry's Song: 'Going Home'

Henry Louis Aaron is a millionaire who lives in Atlanta. He just turned 40 this year. He has a beautiful wife and a lovely home, and he enjoys the company of influential friends from show business and public life. His business interests are flourishing—among them a $1-million contract to help the sales of a TV manufacturer. In his spare time, of which there is plenty, he plays golf (but not too well), hunts, goes fishing and, when the spirit moves him, flies up to New York for a day or so to take in the theater.

Aaron is the model of a self-made man. Born the son of a shipyard worker in Mobile, he got into his chosen line of work at the age of 17 in Indianapolis. His progress was creditable. In the past couple of years Aaron’s excellence at his profession at last came to the attention of more and more people, and last week millions celebrated his skill. When Aaron reports for work he puts on a special suit, including a shirt that says “Braves” on the front and “44” on the back. Then he walks out onto grassy fields and, with little fuss and much grace, Hank Aaron hits home runs.