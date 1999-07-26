Hail to the Champs

1999 CHAMPIONS USA WOMEN’S SOCCER
MICHELLE AKERS
Midfielder
Hometown: Seattle
Age: 33
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 150
Stats: Several concussions, 13 surgeries
Self-Assessment: “I’ve been banged up a little, but that’s part of the game.”
Simply Put: “She’s our hero,” says Hamm.
MIA HAMM
Forward
Hometown: All over (Air Force kid)
Age: 2
Height: 5’5″
Weight: 130
Has: “A great work ethic,” says a teammate.
Is: “A consummate player,” says a coach.
Greatest Gift? “Good hair,” says Hamm.
BRAND! CHASTAIN
Defender
Hometown: San Jose, Calif.
Age: 31
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 135
Has An Uncanny Knack For: “Taking her clothes off,” said teammate Foudy.
Ironically: Her 10-year-old stepson Cameron never takes his Brandi jersey off.
BRIANA SCURRY
Goalkeeper
Hometown: Dayton, Minn.
Age: 27
Height: 58″
Weight: 145
Her Secret Weapon: “She has ice in her veins,” says an ex-coach.
Her Secret Dream: To play in the WNBA
CARLA OVERBECK
Defender
Hometown: Richardson, Texas
Age: 31
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 125
Top Thrill: “Being a mom,” she says.
Top Fans: Son Jackson, 2, hubby Greg
Top Workout: Squats, a day before delivery
JULIE FOUDY
Midfielder
Hometown: Mission Viejo, Calif.
Age: 28
Height:5’6″
Weight: 130
Nickname: Loudy Foudy
Known As: The class cut-up
Admits: “I’m the loudest one on the team.”
KRISTINE LILLY
Forward
Hometown: Wilton, Conn.
Age: 28
Height:5’4″
Weight: 125
Her Moniker: The Energizer Bunny
Her Mo: “Hard-nosed play,” says a coach.
Her Mom: “Always drove me to practices.”
CINDY PARLOW
Forward
Hometown: Memphis
Age: 21
Height’ 5’11”
Weight: 145
Learned When: “I practically started walking with a soccer ball at my feet,” she says.
Learned What: “Stick with your dreams.”
TIFFENY MILBRETT Forward
Hometown: Portland, Ore.
Age: 26
Height: 5’2″
Weight: 125
Old Dream: “To be a movie star,” says Mom.
New Dream: “To play as long as I can.”
Cried After Dream Win? “Too exhausted.”
JOY FAWCETT
Defender
Hometown: Huntington Beach, Calif.
Age: 31
Height: 5’5″
Weight: 130
Answers To: Joyful
Travels With: Her young daughters
Most Excited By Cup Win? “My two kids, who now have me back.”
KATE SOBRERO
Defender
Hometown: Bloomfield, Mich.
Age: 22
Height: 5’9″
Weight: 140
Pros: “Tremendous devotion,” says ex-coach.
Cons: When her hair was red, white and blue; “the worst dye job ever,” says Foudy.
Owes Debt To: “My three older brothers, who used to beat me up.”