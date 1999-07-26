Hail to the Champs

1999 CHAMPIONS USA WOMEN’S SOCCER

MICHELLE AKERS



Midfielder



Hometown: Seattle



Age: 33



Height: 5’10”



Weight: 150



Stats: Several concussions, 13 surgeries



Self-Assessment: “I’ve been banged up a little, but that’s part of the game.”



Simply Put: “She’s our hero,” says Hamm.

MIA HAMM



Forward



Hometown: All over (Air Force kid)



Age: 2



Height: 5’5″



Weight: 130



Has: “A great work ethic,” says a teammate.



Is: “A consummate player,” says a coach.



Greatest Gift? “Good hair,” says Hamm.

BRAND! CHASTAIN



Defender



Hometown: San Jose, Calif.



Age: 31



Height: 5’7″



Weight: 135



Has An Uncanny Knack For: “Taking her clothes off,” said teammate Foudy.



Ironically: Her 10-year-old stepson Cameron never takes his Brandi jersey off.

BRIANA SCURRY



Goalkeeper



Hometown: Dayton, Minn.



Age: 27



Height: 58″



Weight: 145



Her Secret Weapon: “She has ice in her veins,” says an ex-coach.



Her Secret Dream: To play in the WNBA

CARLA OVERBECK



Defender



Hometown: Richardson, Texas



Age: 31



Height: 5’7″



Weight: 125



Top Thrill: “Being a mom,” she says.



Top Fans: Son Jackson, 2, hubby Greg



Top Workout: Squats, a day before delivery

JULIE FOUDY



Midfielder



Hometown: Mission Viejo, Calif.



Age: 28



Height:5’6″



Weight: 130



Nickname: Loudy Foudy



Known As: The class cut-up



Admits: “I’m the loudest one on the team.”

KRISTINE LILLY



Forward



Hometown: Wilton, Conn.



Age: 28



Height:5’4″



Weight: 125



Her Moniker: The Energizer Bunny



Her Mo: “Hard-nosed play,” says a coach.



Her Mom: “Always drove me to practices.”

CINDY PARLOW



Forward



Hometown: Memphis



Age: 21



Height’ 5’11”



Weight: 145



Learned When: “I practically started walking with a soccer ball at my feet,” she says.



Learned What: “Stick with your dreams.”

TIFFENY MILBRETT Forward



Hometown: Portland, Ore.



Age: 26



Height: 5’2″



Weight: 125



Old Dream: “To be a movie star,” says Mom.



New Dream: “To play as long as I can.”



Cried After Dream Win? “Too exhausted.”

JOY FAWCETT



Defender



Hometown: Huntington Beach, Calif.



Age: 31



Height: 5’5″



Weight: 130



Answers To: Joyful



Travels With: Her young daughters



Most Excited By Cup Win? “My two kids, who now have me back.”

KATE SOBRERO



Defender



Hometown: Bloomfield, Mich.



Age: 22



Height: 5’9″



Weight: 140



Pros: “Tremendous devotion,” says ex-coach.



Cons: When her hair was red, white and blue; “the worst dye job ever,” says Foudy.



Owes Debt To: “My three older brothers, who used to beat me up.”