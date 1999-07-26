Hail to the Champs

July 26, 1999

1999 CHAMPIONS USA WOMEN’S SOCCER

MICHELLE AKERS

Midfielder

Hometown: Seattle

Age: 33

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 150

Stats: Several concussions, 13 surgeries

Self-Assessment: “I’ve been banged up a little, but that’s part of the game.”

Simply Put: “She’s our hero,” says Hamm.

MIA HAMM

Forward

Hometown: All over (Air Force kid)

Age: 2

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 130

Has: “A great work ethic,” says a teammate.

Is: “A consummate player,” says a coach.

Greatest Gift? “Good hair,” says Hamm.

BRAND! CHASTAIN

Defender

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Age: 31

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 135

Has An Uncanny Knack For: “Taking her clothes off,” said teammate Foudy.

Ironically: Her 10-year-old stepson Cameron never takes his Brandi jersey off.

BRIANA SCURRY

Goalkeeper

Hometown: Dayton, Minn.

Age: 27

Height: 58″

Weight: 145

Her Secret Weapon: “She has ice in her veins,” says an ex-coach.

Her Secret Dream: To play in the WNBA

CARLA OVERBECK

Defender

Hometown: Richardson, Texas

Age: 31

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 125

Top Thrill: “Being a mom,” she says.

Top Fans: Son Jackson, 2, hubby Greg

Top Workout: Squats, a day before delivery

JULIE FOUDY

Midfielder

Hometown: Mission Viejo, Calif.

Age: 28

Height:5’6″

Weight: 130

Nickname: Loudy Foudy

Known As: The class cut-up

Admits: “I’m the loudest one on the team.”

KRISTINE LILLY

Forward

Hometown: Wilton, Conn.

Age: 28

Height:5’4″

Weight: 125

Her Moniker: The Energizer Bunny

Her Mo: “Hard-nosed play,” says a coach.

Her Mom: “Always drove me to practices.”

CINDY PARLOW

Forward

Hometown: Memphis

Age: 21

Height’ 5’11”

Weight: 145

Learned When: “I practically started walking with a soccer ball at my feet,” she says.

Learned What: “Stick with your dreams.”

TIFFENY MILBRETT Forward

Hometown: Portland, Ore.

Age: 26

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 125

Old Dream: “To be a movie star,” says Mom.

New Dream: “To play as long as I can.”

Cried After Dream Win? “Too exhausted.”

JOY FAWCETT

Defender

Hometown: Huntington Beach, Calif.

Age: 31

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 130

Answers To: Joyful

Travels With: Her young daughters

Most Excited By Cup Win? “My two kids, who now have me back.”

KATE SOBRERO

Defender

Hometown: Bloomfield, Mich.

Age: 22

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 140

Pros: “Tremendous devotion,” says ex-coach.

Cons: When her hair was red, white and blue; “the worst dye job ever,” says Foudy.

Owes Debt To: “My three older brothers, who used to beat me up.”

