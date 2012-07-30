Gump Great

GET MORE PUZZLES EVERY DAY!
People.com
ACROSS
1 The Forsyte ___
5 Carly ___ Jepsen
8 Mishmash
12 Talk radio’s Don ___
13 The ___ of the Affair
14 ___ Away with 15 Across
15 Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close star (2 wds.)
17 Use a blue pencil
18 Psychic ability (inits.)
19 Rock singer Chris ___
20 Romano and Liotta
21 Harry Styles is a ___ Direction member
22 The Last ___ with Liam Hemsworth
23 21 (megahit album by ___)
26 15 Across voices Woody in ___ Story films
27 Shock and ___
30 The Da Vinci ___ stars 15 Across
31 Lee Greenwood’s “___ Bless the USA”
32 Prince Aly Khan’s dad and son
33 James Woods TV movie ___ Big to Fail
34 Alley ___ of comics
35 Little crown for Kate Middleton
36 Politico Gingrich
38 Tom Jones’s title
39 Actress Laura ___
40 John Cusack’s Pushing ___
41 “Hold On Tight” band
44 Singin’ in the ___
45 Last Man Standing star (2 wds.)
47 Sheryl Crow‘s “___ Wanna Do” (2 wds.)
48 Comic Philips
49 Director Wertmuller
50 The Green ___ with 15 Across
51 TV’s The Lyon’s ___ starred Rob Lowe
52 Lindsay Lohan‘s ___ Girls
DOWN
1 Building’s location
2 Singer Tori ___
3 Forrest ___(one of 15 Across’s Oscar films)
4 Cosmetics bigwig Mary Kay ___
5 Zellweger or Fleming
6 Singer and “My Way” composer Paul ___
7 Actors Helms and Asner
8 ___’s Thirteen
9 “Born This Way” and “Poker Face” singer (2 wds.)
10 Goddess of fertility
11 Baseball’s Mel ___
16 ___ Duncan, U.S. Secretary of Education
20 “King of Country Music” Acuff
21 “___ Buttermilk Sky”
22 Turf
23 Sister ___
24 “Da ___ Ron Ron”
25 Modern Family star (2 wds.)
26 Tom Cruise‘s ___ Gun
28 Charlie Wilson’s ___ stars 15 Across
29 Conductor ___-Pekka Salonen
31 15 Across’s You’ve ___ Mail
32 Pop duo ___ Supply
34 The Devil’s ___
35 Fey or Turner
37 Baseball Hall-of-Famer Banks
38 The Mentalist star Baker
39 Painter Salvador ___
40 A ___ to Kill with Matthew McConaughey
41 Fashion designer Saab
42 Filmmaker Dunham (creator-star of HBO’s Girls)
43 Judah’s second son in the Bible
44 Aries, sign of the ___
45 Media magnate Turner
46 Law degree above J.D.