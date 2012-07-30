Gump Great

GET MORE PUZZLES EVERY DAY!

People.com

ACROSS

1 The Forsyte ___

5 Carly ___ Jepsen

8 Mishmash

12 Talk radio’s Don ___

13 The ___ of the Affair

14 ___ Away with 15 Across

15 Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close star (2 wds.)

17 Use a blue pencil

18 Psychic ability (inits.)

19 Rock singer Chris ___

20 Romano and Liotta

21 Harry Styles is a ___ Direction member

22 The Last ___ with Liam Hemsworth

23 21 (megahit album by ___)

26 15 Across voices Woody in ___ Story films

27 Shock and ___

30 The Da Vinci ___ stars 15 Across

31 Lee Greenwood’s “___ Bless the USA”

32 Prince Aly Khan’s dad and son

33 James Woods TV movie ___ Big to Fail

34 Alley ___ of comics

35 Little crown for Kate Middleton

36 Politico Gingrich

38 Tom Jones’s title

39 Actress Laura ___

40 John Cusack’s Pushing ___

41 “Hold On Tight” band

44 Singin’ in the ___

45 Last Man Standing star (2 wds.)

47 Sheryl Crow‘s “___ Wanna Do” (2 wds.)

48 Comic Philips

49 Director Wertmuller

50 The Green ___ with 15 Across

51 TV’s The Lyon’s ___ starred Rob Lowe

52 Lindsay Lohan‘s ___ Girls

DOWN

1 Building’s location

2 Singer Tori ___

3 Forrest ___(one of 15 Across’s Oscar films)

4 Cosmetics bigwig Mary Kay ___

5 Zellweger or Fleming

6 Singer and “My Way” composer Paul ___

7 Actors Helms and Asner

8 ___’s Thirteen

9 “Born This Way” and “Poker Face” singer (2 wds.)

10 Goddess of fertility

11 Baseball’s Mel ___

16 ___ Duncan, U.S. Secretary of Education

20 “King of Country Music” Acuff

21 “___ Buttermilk Sky”

22 Turf

23 Sister ___

24 “Da ___ Ron Ron”

25 Modern Family star (2 wds.)

26 Tom Cruise‘s ___ Gun

28 Charlie Wilson’s ___ stars 15 Across

29 Conductor ___-Pekka Salonen

31 15 Across’s You’ve ___ Mail

32 Pop duo ___ Supply

34 The Devil’s ___

35 Fey or Turner

37 Baseball Hall-of-Famer Banks

38 The Mentalist star Baker

39 Painter Salvador ___

40 A ___ to Kill with Matthew McConaughey

41 Fashion designer Saab

42 Filmmaker Dunham (creator-star of HBO’s Girls)

43 Judah’s second son in the Bible

44 Aries, sign of the ___

45 Media magnate Turner

46 Law degree above J.D.