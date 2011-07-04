Great Ideas

GINNIFER GOODWIN’S

FAVORITE RIBS

The actress is a big fan of this dish at Rendezvous restaurant in her hometown, Memphis. ‘The flavor of our ribs is intense!’ says co-owner John Vergos

BBQ RIBS

Serves 4 (5 to 6 ribs per serving)

1/3 cup Rendezvous Barbecue Sauce (or your favorite)

1/3 cup white vinegar

1/3 cup water

2 tsp. Rendezvous Seasoning (or your favorite)

3 ½ lbs. (2 slabs) loin back or baby back pork ribs

1. Preheat a charcoal or gas grill to cook with low, indirect heat. In a small saucepan, mix Barbecue sauce, vinegar, water and seasoning. Bring to a boil, lower heat, and simmer for 5 minutes. Baste ribs with sauce mixture.

2. Grill ribs bone side down. Cook covered for 30 minutes. Turn ribs over and cook, covered, for 1 hour, basting with sauce mixture every 15 minutes. Ribs are done when meat pulls away from the bone.

3. Cut ribs into 4 portions. Just before serving, brush ribs with Barbecue sauce and sprinkle with seasoning. If desired, serve with extra Barbecue sauce on the side.

LA’s BodyFactory

SMOOTHIES!

Shake up the holiday with these frozen drink recipes from the Hollywood health emporium with an A-list clientele

1. STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

makes 1 smoothie

Combine 4 oz. filtered water, 1 cup (5 oz.) sliced strawberries, 1 cup fat-free vanilla frozen yogurt, 2 tbsp. honey, 1 graham cracker square, dash of cinnamon and 1 cup ice in blender and blend until smooth.

2. BODYFUEL

makes 1 smoothie

Combine 4 oz. filtered water, 8 oz. natural pineapple juice, ½ banana, 1 cup fat-free vanilla frozen yogurt, 2 tbsp. honey and 1 cup ice in blender and blend until smooth.

3. BLUEBERRY COBBLER

makes 1 smoothie

Combine 8 oz. filtered water, 4 oz. natural pomegranate juice, ¼ cup blueberries, 1 cup fat-free vanilla frozen yogurt, 2 tbsp. honey, 1 graham cracker square, dash of cinnamon and 1 cup ice in blender and blend until smooth.

Recipes adapted from BodyFactory, which uses a protein powder base

Sandra Lee’s

TABLETOP TIPS

The chef and entertaining guru gives pointers on creating a festive tablescape by ‘turning ordinary items into an extraordinary look’

1. ADDED PUNCH

“Make your punch bowl even prettier by freezing mint leaves in your ice cubes,” suggests Lee. Libbey 10-piece Punch Bowl Set, $39.99; jcp.com

2. GRAND STAND

“This platter goes from grill to table. Turn it upside down, and it’s a sheet-cake pedestal.” Melamine Serving Tray in Red, $12.99; Target stores

3. DOUBLE DUTY

Rolling silverware in napkins or dish towels “keeps everything neat and organized.” Anita Plaid Bar Towel, $12 for 2; potterybarn.com

4. NICE CATCH

“After everybody grabs silverware, toss leftover rib bones or corncobs in here.” 8.5-in. Galvanized Pail with Handle, $6.79; save-on-crafts.com

5. SEASONAL TABLECLOTH

This print “will carry you through Labor Day.” Summer Sparkle Tablecloth, $34.99; organize.com

6. FAB FAVORS

Clay pots-spray-painted white and filled with candy-“are great to give out during the fireworks.” Mini Terra Cotta Pots, $12.49 for 12; ssww.com

Carson Kressley’s

HOLIDAY TRAVELS

The reality star, who crossed the country for his new makeover show Carson Nation, picks his favorite Independence Day destinations

1. RED ROCKS, COLO.

“A few years ago, while hosting Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors Tour, I spent the Fourth of July at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the Rockies,” says Kressley. “It’s the most spectacular place in the world to see a concert.” Info: redrocksonline.com

2. OGUNQUIT, MAINE

“Last year I spent the Fourth on the beach here, enjoying ‘lobstah,'” he says. “And the Ogunquit Playhouse is America’s foremost summer theater. Great actors like Bette Davis and, um, me have taken the stage there.” Info: visitmaine.com

3. THE BERKSHIRES, MASS.

“This year I’m going to spend the holiday at a James Taylor concert outdoors at Tanglewood with a picnic basket, great friends and vino!” Info: bso.org

4. SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.

“When I’m in L.A., I drive to Santa Barbara with friends for the Fourth. I rent a convertible, watch fireworks at the pier and eat at La Super-Rica Taqueria.” Info: go-california.com

GET THE TASTE OF TRAVEL

Maine Classics cookbook from Ogunquit’s Arrows restaurant, $30, markandclark restaurants.com

A bottle of wine from Santa Barbara vineyards, prices vary, sbwinery.com

Carson Nation debuts on OWN at 10 p.m. ET June 25.