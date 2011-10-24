Great Ideas

Pauley Perrette’s SWEET TREAT

The NCIS star and co-owner of New York City’s Donna Bell’s Bake Shop shares one of her store’s signature desserts

MAGIC BARS

Makes 24 bars

2 cups flour

½ cup confectioners sugar

Pinch salt

½ lb. (2 sticks) unsalted, cold butter, cut in cubes

¾ cup dark chocolate chips

1 cup Reese’s Pieces

¼ cup white chocolate chips

½ cup dried cranberries

¾ cup coconut

¾ cup chopped pecans

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

½ cup evaporated milk

1. Preheat oven to 350. In a food processor with a steel blade, mix together flour, confectioners sugar and salt. Add butter and pulse a few times until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Place mixture into a 13″× 9″ pan and press down firmly to form a crust. Bake for 25 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, mix together dark chocolate chips and the next 5 ingredients. Remove pan from the oven. Immediately pour chip mixture over crust. Drizzle both milks evenly over the top. Bake for 10 minutes. Cool completely in pan, then cut into bars.

Adapted from Donna Bell’s Bake Shop recipe.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Blake Lively’s POT PIE

The Gossip Girl star sings the praises of this recipe from New York City’s Tea & Sympathy restaurant. Says owner Nicky Perry: ‘It’s the ultimate comfort food’

CHICKEN & LEEK PIE

Serves 4 to 6

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (about 1½ lbs.)

1 large carrot, peeled and chopped

1 stalk celery, chopped

½ onion, peeled and chopped

2 bay leaves

6 whole peppercorns

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, divided

½ cup flour

1¼ cups milk

1¼ cups heavy cream

½ tsp. each salt and pepper

4 large leeks, trimmed, cleaned and chopped

1 store-bought piecrust

1 egg, lightly beaten

1. Combine chicken, carrot, celery, onion, bay leaves and peppercorns in a large sauce-pan and cover with 2 inches water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until chicken is cooked, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat, discard vegetables and reserve 2½ cups stock.

2. Chop chicken and place in deep pie dish. Preheat oven to 350.

3. Melt ¾ cup butter in a sauce-pan over medium heat. Add flour and cook, stirring until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add stock, then milk and heavy cream; stir until smooth and thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

4. In a separate saucepan, saute the leeks in remaining butter until soft; add to chicken. Pour sauce over chicken and leeks; stir to combine.

5. Cover with pastry, brush with beaten egg. Slit top of piecrust three times.

6. Bake until golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes.

Jonathan Adler

INSIDE MY HOME

The home furnishings mogul shares some of his favorite decor tips

SIGNATURE LOOK

“Faces are compelling-so I always like there to be a place for the eye to rest on a face,” says Adler, whose dining room features faces in everything from colored glass to pottery to wall art.

POWER PLAY

“Make a bold gesture and then echo it in smaller gestures,” suggests Adler. “I used blue as a dominant color, and it appears throughout the room.”

SPACE PLAN

“When in doubt, add a mirror,” says Adler. “They’re magic.” As for the ceramic pooch in front of the mirror? “It was a gift from Michael Kors.”