Great Ideas

AL ROKER’S

WEEKEND CHILI

The Today show host makes this on Saturdays for his family

FAMILY STYLE CHILI

Makes 12 cups

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 lbs. chuck steak cubed

1 lb. crumbled hot Italian sausage

2 large onions, diced

12 cloves garlic, diced

1 tbsp. cumin

1 tbsp. paprika

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes

½ cup water

1 15 oz. can of pinto beans

1 15 oz. can of Northern beans

1 15 oz. can dark kidney beans

Garnishes: Chopped scallions, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese.

1. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat.

2. Brown steak and sausage for 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Reserve 2 tbsp. fat from meat and discard the rest.

3. Saute the onions and garlic in the reserved fat until translucent, 8 minutes.

4. Add the cumin, paprika and chili powder, and cook for 1 minute. Add tomatoes, water, sausage and beef, stir and simmer for 90 minutes.

5. Add beans (after they’ve been rinsed and drained) to pot and simmer for 30 minutes.

6. Pour in bowls, add garnishes and serve.

Roker also hosts My Life in Food on Cooking Channel.