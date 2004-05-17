Go to People.com

SIGN UP FOR PEOPLE.COM—IT’S FREE
PEOPLE readers and AOL members (AOL keyword: People) get exclusive, easy access.
SUBSCRIBERS
Use your magazine label to sign in.
NEWSSTAND BUYERS
Use the Insider Access Code below to sign in.
INSIDER ACCESS CODE: STYLE
BREAKING NEWS!
Get the latest about the Olsens, Brad Pitt, American Idol and more—only online
IN THE NEWS
Howard Stern, the king of shock jock, is at the center of controversy over FCC fines and indecency.
(May 15, 11 a.m., 5 p.m.; May 16, 7 p.m. ET)