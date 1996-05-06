HURRY, DOCTOR! THERE’S AN EMERGENCY! THIS time, the patients—and viewers—of NBC’s ER are feverish over health-care professional Jeanie Boulet, saucily played by Gloria Reuben, 30. The daughter of Jamaican parents, Reuben costarred with Jean-Claude Van Damme in 1994’s Timecop and has temperatures rising at Chicago’s County General Memorial, thanks to her black tresses and challenging brown eyes. To stay camera-ready, Reuben’s prescription is plenty of liquids. “Clean is good,” she says. “Clean skin, clean hair. I love showers, baths, swimming, fountains, oceans.” Though the Ontario-raised Reuben chants the Hollywood mantra of yogurt and sushi for beauty, her actor-brother Denis Simpson knows better. “She’s fairly regimented about her eating habits,” he says. But she’s been known to pig out. “She’ll go, ‘Oh, can’t we have a bowl of Smarties [a Canadian candy]?’ ”