Gian Carlo Menotti at 65: Audiences Love Him, but Snobs Keep Flinging Poison Darts

Backstage at The Mike Douglas Show in a Philadelphia TV studio, the green room is jammed. Actor Roger Moore admires his orange suntan in a mirror as he changes into a freshly pressed blazer. Oscar winner Lee Grant nervously plays with her nails, unaware that her mother is hiding just around the corner, waiting to make a surprise appearance on the show. Heard, but not seen, is a very loud Melba Moore, vocalizing in a nearby rehearsal room.

“What’s that noise? Who are these people? Should I know them?” whispers composer Gian Carlo Menotti.

He may not recognize household names and faces, but Menotti does know the value of a nationwide TV appearance. He is on hand to plug his new Bicentennial opera, The Hero.

Once on the air, Menotti quotes Henry James, hardly a favorite of daytime viewers. Since the composer is the “serious” guest of the program, there’s no sitting around chatting with Roger and Lee and Mike. He is hustled off camera the moment his time is up.

Menotti sighs aloud. “How was my accent?” His assistant, Dick Evans, assures him he was quite articulate, most understandable. The only problem, Evans says: “Your fly was open.”

Menotti clutches his forehead in an operatic gesture. “Oh, God!”

Clutching his forehead is a familiar Menotti reaction to stress, although now at 65 he also often runs a hand through his graying hair, trying “to hide my bald spot as best I can.” He is the most popular and performed of living opera composers. His Christmas classic, Amahl and the Night Visitors, the first opera ever commissioned by television, is a worldwide favorite. Menotti, however, has rarely been treated well by the major—and sometimes snobbish—critics.

The Hero, the tale of a modern Rip Van Winkle exploited by a faithless wife and corrupt politicians, is a current example. When it was performed in Philadelphia it was called “banal,” “shallow,” “superficial,” “corny” and “little more than passable Puccini…totally beside the point in 1976.”

Menotti counters, as he always has, with, “The critics can’t destroy, but they can slow things up. The public makes the final, fatal selection in time.” According to his own assessment, his audience is large and loyal. The fact that Amahl is no longer an annual TV event, he believes, is more a reflection of network politics and Madison Avenue miscalculation than the genuine taste of the masses.

Menotti also laments that the New York Metropolitan, Chicago and San Francisco opera companies are not Menotti houses anymore. “They don’t perform my works at all. They only ask me to direct the works of other composers.”

Two years ago, to escape this climate of neglect, Menotti announced that he was abandoning his adopted country. “After all, an artist has to feel wanted somehow.” He took up residence at Yester House, a 14-room, 72-acre estate outside Edinburgh (though he continues to maintain an apartment in New York). The natives call him Mr. McNaulty or Mr. Monotonous. Menotti says he has found his “ivory tower. But while it is high enough for me to take a good look at the rest of the world, I must make clear it is just a tower—not the center of the world.”

Gian Carlo Menotti was the sixth child of a successful businessman in Cadigliano, Italy. On the advice of Toscanini, his mother brought him to the U.S. when he was 17 and put him in Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music. His mother and the maestro believed if he stayed in Italy, he would never accomplish anything. He was shy, lonely and unable to speak English.

At Curtis he was befriended by fellow student Samuel Barber, the famous American composer, and they remain close friends today. For years, during the ’40s and ’50s, they shared a house in Mount Kisco, N.Y., where a weekend guest might have found Martha Graham, Vladimir Horowitz, Tallulah Bank-head, Paul and Jane Bowles, Jerome Robbins and other members of the Eastern art and literary aristocracy. Menotti refutes the legend that it was “nothing but fun and games there. We also exchanged ideas. It was a mixed salad but everyone had something to offer, and we weren’t just chic.”

Out of those youthful and intense years came Menotti’s strongest works, when he brought opera to Broadway in a fresh, dramatic and commercially successful form. It is often forgotten that Menotti not only wrote all his libretti but staged the productions. Even today a singer like Beverly Sills wants to work with Menotti the director.

Besides establishing his reputation, that burst of creativity has helped sustain him in the failures of his later years. Like the young Tennessee Williams, whose earliest work is his best, the young Menotti “created in a white heat, feeding off his own emotions, the result of overwhelming personal feelings,” confides a onetime associate. “Neither Williams nor Menotti has been a dramatist of ideas, but Menotti at least has never fallen apart like Williams. Menotti is still facile.”

Now once again the composer has exploded on the U.S. music scene (some critics would use the word “bombed”). Since spring he has unveiled new works and newsworthy announcements reminiscent of the post-World War II period when he wrote The Medium, The Consul and The Saint of Bleecker Street. (The last two won Pulitzer Prizes.)

In May, Menotti presented Landscapes and Remembrances, an autobiographical cantata suggested by his own comings and goings in America. It was commissioned by the Bel Canto Chorus of Milwaukee.

The newly formed Opera Company of Philadelphia put up more than $300,000 for Menotti to write and to produce two performances of The Hero, an opera Menotti refers to “as a gentle satire on a political theme.” He composed still another opera, his 18th, The Egg, for the Washington Cathedral this summer. It is about a wanderer who seeks the meaning of life.

Earlier this month Menotti surprised the music world with his first symphony, which premiered at the Saratoga Music Festival. For an artist who claims he has a monumental writing block and calls the commissions and grants on which he lives “self-propelling torture machines,” four new works in four months is astonishing.

It is the year of Menotti in other ways. The Saint of Bleecker Street will have a major revival at the New York City Opera Company this fall just as music critic John Gruen’s authorized biography appears. Menotti will stage The Consul in Portland in September. In addition, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Viking’s literary sleuth, has asked to see Menotti’s novel-in-progress, The Unemployables. “It’s about my friends,” he explains. “They’re mostly all misfits.”

Most important, Menotti has announced that he will produce an American arts festival in Charleston, S.C. next May. It will be the counterpart of his Festival of Two Worlds held every year in Spoleto, Italy, of which he is founder and president. Charleston, Menotti says, “is a vacuum like Spoleto was 20 years ago. We’ve exported young American talent to Europe. Now it’s time to import young European talent from Europe.”

For 19 seasons Spoleto, located in the Umbrian hills near Rome, has relied on the proceeds from its famous and much praised arts gathering. Now some Italians fear that the town’s shaky financial situation will grow worse if it has to compete for funds with an American version. But Menotti, playing patron saint, swears that both old and new festivals will flourish. “The dream always comes first. Then we help make it work,” he says.

At 65 the lean, elegant Menotti is slowly filling out at the waist. But it is still easy to recall him in those days on the Riviera when he and his protégé, conductor Thomas Schippers, were compared to young Roman gods. (They are no longer friends—the result of a feud over Menotti’s decision to name Christopher Keene, an American, musical director of Spoleto, after Schippers was pressured to leave the post.)

Trying to relax in his pied-à-terre Manhattan apartment, Menotti says, “When I’m under pressure I inflate like a balloon. Instead of eating, I swallow things out of nervousness and I drink just to calm my nerves.” According to most friends, he also suffers from logorrhea. Producer Chandler Cowles once accused him of having “the soul of a concierge.” “They all accuse me of being a gossip,” Menotti concedes, “but they can count on me as a friend. I’m an optimistic person, but I’m attracted to people who are secretive and tormented. In a way I’m tormented myself and much colder than people think. My emotional life, my love life has been complicated with some very unhappy years,” he says. (“Charming” is the adjective most often used to describe Menotti. He has never married.) “My work even stopped at times, primarily when I dedicated myself to others. My great weakness is fear of not being liked. Too much compassion can really disrupt your life.”

At present Menotti says he finds comfort and support from his adopted son, Chip Menotti, a 36-year-old former actor whose original name was Frank Phelan. He is Menotti’s legal heir. “Not that I have anything. My place in Spoleto was robbed,” says Menotti. “I lost the only theater designs ever done by Henry Moore [the sculptor, for a Spoleto Don Giovanni], and years ago The Consul score and manuscript disappeared.” Looking terribly hurt, Menotti concludes, “They’ll sell it all after I’m dead.”

Menotti’s personal money problems are acute, worse than those of his two festivals. He lives well but has to borrow constantly on his royalties. “I never saved anything. I don’t own a life insurance policy, no stocks—nothing. Sam Barber took out some medical insurance on me behind my back once, but when I discovered it, I stopped it. Money or no, an artist never stops planning, conceiving,” argues Menotti. He occasionally talks about “putting my house in order—the plays, poems, a couple of screenplays.” He says, “When you reach 65, you have to face the fact that death is somewhere waiting for you. Composers can’t live with the illusion they’ll survive as long as Verdi [who died at 87]. As a writer, composer, stage director, I’m always making mental notes for new projects—but then most creative people do.”

Menotti is increasingly philosophical about his sometime enemies in America. “Critics may throw poison darts, but their aim is bad. They can spoil my breakfast but not my lunch or dinner.” Although he’ll never relinquish his Italian citizenship (he promised his mother on her deathbed), he confesses that “My personality as a composer, my final result as an artist was made in the United States. It’s important for this country now to give artists opportunity and challenges. Maybe Charleston can help do that. That’s why I’m sort of a melancholy Don Quixote. I regret I ever get into things—but here I go.”