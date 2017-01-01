Getting Men to Hold Hands—on the Road to Liberation

Warren Farrell and his wife, Ursie, both 31, qualify as a liberated couple. Both have careers; both share the cooking and household chores (they have no children). He teaches the Sociology of Sex Roles at Brooklyn College, lectures and conducts consciousness-raising sessions for men, and is a director of the National Organization of Women (NOW). Ursie, who has a master’s degree in mathematics from Harvard, is a district manager for IBM. In 1973, when Ursie got a White House fellowship, Warren dropped his teaching job at Rutgers to accompany her. But when they married eight years ago, it was strictly Love Story, with Ursie working so Warren could earn his Ph.D. in political science. Only when he turned down a government-sponsored grant—and realized that his freedom to refuse depended on his wife’s continued support—did Warren seriously question his male-supremacy attitudes. This change of heart eventually led to his new book, The Liberated Man. Farrell talked to Bina Bernard of PEOPLE about the latest response to Women’s Lib: Men’s Liberation.

How is the men’s liberation movement being organized?

The movement is still underground, but it is about to surface. Not only has my book come out, but there are several others which will serve the same purpose as Betty Friedan’s The Feminine Mystique. Since 1970, when I became the coordinator of the Task Force on the Masculine Mystique for the National Organization for Women (NOW), we have established 60 men’s liberation chapters.

Why is men’s liberation necessary?

At present men are limiting their life options. In careers, we choose one area, specialize in it, climb to the top. Part of masculinity is not having the freedom to fail, to be unemployed, to have periods of transition. Men are success objects in the same way that women are sex objects.

What’s wrong with striving for success and a sense of accomplishment?

We all want a sense of accomplishment. But men are more often striving just to prove their masculinity by obtaining higher positions, accepting the male bribes of power, money, prestige. Actually this compromises their sense of accomplishment. The key question should be, “Am I doing what I want to do this year?” If he’s doing what he wants and that leads to success—fine. In many cases it will.

What are the goals of men’s liberation?

Basically to give men the optimum control over their own lives. We want to assume our responsibility for birth control, preferably through reversible vasectomies, semen banks and a yet-to-be-developed men’s birth control pill. We want to be more involved in child care, be allowed paternity leaves, obtain more flexible jobs and job hours. Even such a minor amenity as a couch in the men’s room is important. That’s an admission that men do not have to wait until they have three drinks after work to relax.

What function does the consciousness-raising group perform?

It is a subculture of support. It creates the first opportunity for men to ask questions like, “Is the thing I’m working on a success for me? Is it what will make me most happy?” For example, in one of my groups, a mechanic brought up the possibility of leaving his job for a year to take care of his children, while his wife went out to work. The group served as the devil’s advocate. They questioned his manhood for considering such a thing—and generally tried to ridicule the idea. Afterwards the mechanic admitted that, until then, he had been totally dependent upon his colleagues for an opinion of himself. Now he was willing to try something they might not approve of.

What seems to be troubling men most?

Men are troubled by the success syndrome and lack of contact with their families. As students they envision themselves as creative, open, innovative—as leaders in their communities. Once they have a job and are married, they feel trapped. They also complain that they have lost contact with their children, because when the children are young, fathers are the most work oriented. What we want to do is create a situation where fathers don’t have to trade in their children for their careers.

Isn’t the men’s movement advocating a reversal in roles?

No. Part of what men’s liberation seeks is to have men tune in to the feminine parts of their personality. We are not recommending role reversal but role integration, particularly women sharing the responsibility for earning the income, while men share the responsibility for child care and housework.

What do you see as the immediate benefits to men of “role integration”?

I think it will decrease the incidence of cardiac arrests in men. I know it will produce fewer ulcers among men, and a longer life span.

What kind of man is attracted to men’s liberation?

At my lectures I get the most enthusiastic response from men between 30 and 50 years of age. Ironically, almost every men’s group across the country writes me and says, “You can’t judge our group as typical because we have too many older people in it.”

What about the younger men?

The dull young man never thinks about changing anything. The creative and intelligent one thinks he can change everything—that he’s going to make the difference. He won’t be trapped or overcome by the male bribes offered him.

When you’re lecturing, do you use any devices to demonstrate what you are trying to convey?

One of the experiments I use is a men’s beauty contest—with the women as judges. At first men treat it as a joke, but once the nominations start, they realize they are really being selected and the tension builds. Men start combing their hair, and holding in their gut. We ask the six finalists to go into the men’s room and put on bathing suits. And almost every time, some of the men stuff socks or something else into their bathing suits, just as women started padding their bras.

Has the force of women’s liberation made more men impotent?

Yes. As women become more aggressive in bed, it often produces impotence on the part of men. But that’s something men have to deal with. A lot of men, who thought of themselves as liberated because they had 15 different positions in bed, freak out when a woman starts calling any of the shots. They don’t seem to have the resources to be comfortable with women in control.

And you think men’s liberation will bring changes in sex habits?

Yes. What we are going to be seeing in the next few years is sensuality training for men just as we now have assertiveness training for women. Not just in the Playboy tradition—but rather learning to appreciate the total sensual experience.

Do you foresee that the nuclear family will be abandoned?

No. The common denominator of the nuclear family and marriage is stability. There will always be large numbers of people who need security and stability, at least for part of their lives. As long as people are saying, “I feel very insecure now, I need somebody at this point in my life,” the family will serve a very important function. But then 15 years later, they might feel they’ve had too much security, and they will choose a communal arrangement, or group marriage or a relationship we haven’t conceived of yet. Psychologically we need a balance between stability and freedom.

What does being a liberated man mean?

Becoming a liberated man is achieving new freedoms. It is learning how to listen rather than dominate, or self-listen; to be vulnerable rather than construct facades of infallibility; to be emotional rather than emotionally constipated; to be dependent as well as independent. It is getting in touch with the childlike parts of our personality—rejoicing in little happinesses as well as big events. It is getting in touch with the feminine parts of our personality—without worrying who’s looking. Becoming a liberated man is never underestimating the complexity, the joy or the pain of getting in touch with one’s humanity.