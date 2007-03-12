Get Their Oscar Looks

JENNIFER LOPEZ

EYES

With Elizabeth Taylor’s Cleopatra in mind, makeup artist Scott Barnes applied faux lashes and two coats of mascara.

CoverGirl VolumeExact Mascara, $6.99; at drugstores.

FACE

“I changed her skin tone to a peachy, pinky color [with the foundation], because her dress had some purple in it,” says Barnes.

Scott Barnes Cream Foundation in Sand, $40; saks.com.

CHEEKS

“I used the blush only on the apples of her cheeks,” says Barnes. “It’s iridescent.”

Scott Barnes Chic Palette in Posh, $45; saks.com.

LIPS

To keep the focus on Lopez’s dramatic eyes, Barnes applied a neutral gloss on the star’s lips.

Scott Barnes Lip Slick in Provocative, $22; scottbarnes.com.

CATE BLANCHETT

EYES

Makeup artist Lucienne Zammit used gunmetal and cocoa-brown shades for the star because “it makes blue eyes pop.”

Chanel Quadra Eye Shadow in Dune ($55) and Le Crayon Khol eye pencil ($26); all products available at chanel.com.

CHEEKS

“This is a lovely pink that is so pretty on the skin,” says Zammit of the product she used to make Blanchett blush. “It gives an opalescence to the face and also adds dewiness.”

Chanel powder blush in Rose Petale, $39.50.

LIPS

Zammit, who did the star’s makeup throughout the awards season (“Different shows, completely different looks!”), loved this pink-gold shade. “It’s very pretty, soft and natural.”

Chanel Rouge Allure lipstick in Admirable, $30.

JENNIFER HUDSON

LASHES

Makeup artist Tia Dantzler coated Hudson’s lashes with ultra-lengthening mascara. (She also used waterproof eyeliner in case Hudson cried.)

Diorshow Black Out Mascara in Kohl Black, $23; sephora.com.

EYES

To give Hudson a glamorous, “glowy” look, Dantzler applied a brown powder shadow layered with a sheer golden eye shimmer. “I just wanted her to look really pretty.”

Dior Solo Colour Eyeshadow in Spicy Brown ($23.50; saks.com) and Dior Backstage Eye Show in Undressed Beige ($30; sephora.com).

LIPS

Dantzler had Hudson put this brown gloss in her bag for touch-ups during the night.

Dior Addict Ultra Gloss Reflect in A Thread of Microfiber, $24.50; 800-723-2889.