German Chanteuse Ute Lemper Proves You Don't to Be 50 to Take a Walk on the Weill Side

I’m a little afraid,” Ute Lemper admits. The intimidating prospect is the German singer’s U.S. nightclub debut, which she will make next week, March 14, at Rainbow & Stars in New York City. “What if nobody comes to hear me?” she wonders. “And in a room like that, you have to be able to do this American joking, which I can’t do very well.”

Piece of kuchen, Ute. This woman can sing. When she made her debut in this country at a Kurt Weill festival in New York in 1987, such was the advance buzz that her two shows were packed. Apparently nobody was disappointed. “She exudes the saucy glamour and insouciance of the young Marlene Dietrich,” noted the New York Times. Anticipation about the German chanteuse had begun building that year, when she won France’s equivalent of a Tony for her performance as Sally Bowles in the Paris production of Cabaret. “Her dancing ability is as stupendous as her vocal qualities,” marveled one critic then. “Her treatment of the song ‘Maybe This Time’ was more controlled, poignant and bluesy than [Liza] Minnelli’s.”

The daughter of a Münster banker and an opera singer, Lemper sings and speaks fluent English and French. But she makes a point of finding songs in her native tongue. “I think German has the wrong reputation,” she explains. “It is often regarded as a tough, Nazi language, when it really is very spiritual and has a lot of dimensions and meanings.” When Lemper opens at the new Rainbow & Stars cabaret atop the RCA building this month, autograph hounds will be clutching copies of her first U.S. LP, the recently released Ute Lemper Sings Kurt Weill. Though only 25, Lemper interprets the German composer (known to Americans mostly for The Threepenny Opera) with enormous conviction and passion. “When you sing Weill in Germany, they expect you to be a 50-year-old lady,” she says. “So everyone is pretty astonished that a young girl like me wants to sing him. But his music is romantic, aggressive, political and emotional, which I love. I want to redo his songs for my generation.”