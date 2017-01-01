Fyi

Stanley Newman
September 28, 1992 12:00 PM

ACROSS

1. “Don’t have a ___, man!”

4. Chuck wagon serving

8. Anthropologist Margaret

12. “Still the ___” (Orleans tune)

13. Kirstie Alley’s Cheers role

14. Author Ferber

15. Murphy Brown star (2 wds.)

18. Caper

19. Watches TV

20. Election Day month (abbr.)

22. In good shape

23. Michelle or Cass

26. Correct copy

28. Capote’s nickname

31. ’81 film starring 15 Across (3 wds.)

34. O.J. Simpson stats (abbr.)

35. Puff of wind

36. Oil acronym

37. ___ Moines, Iowa

38. So far

40. Sigourney Weaver thriller

43. It to Beaver

47. ’75 film starring 15 Across (3 wds.)

51. Wasn’t colorfast

52. Overwhelmed

53. Joan of ___

54. Tire attachments

55. Wilder in the movies

56. Slangy refusal

DOWN

1. Caesar’s cohort

2. ___ even keel (2 wds.)

3. Traveled

4. Groucho’s brother

5. Ad-___committee

6. Have debts

7. Flycatcher

8. Be worthy of

9. The ___ of Night

10. All over again

11. Blocker and Fogelberg

16. Manoff of Empty Nesf

17. Lloyd Webber musical

21. Frankie Avalon No. 1 tune

22. Minimum age for the PGA Seniors Tour

23. Big guy with a little name (2 wds.)

24. Assistance

25. Roasts’ hosts

27. Dentist’s degree (abbr.)

28. Tell a funnier joke

29. Ms. McClanahan

30. UCLA rival

32. Hollywood dealmaker

33. Norman Bates’s business

37. Mr. ___ Goes to Town

39. Getaway from

40. Shortened word, for short

41. “Hi ___ Hi Lo”

42. Gossip column tidbit

44. Ladd or Thicke

45. Actress Miles

46. Engrave

48. Witchlike woman

49. Lamb’s mom

50. Kingsley of Gandhi

