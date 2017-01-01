ACROSS
1. “Don’t have a ___, man!”
4. Chuck wagon serving
8. Anthropologist Margaret
12. “Still the ___” (Orleans tune)
13. Kirstie Alley’s Cheers role
14. Author Ferber
15. Murphy Brown star (2 wds.)
18. Caper
19. Watches TV
20. Election Day month (abbr.)
22. In good shape
23. Michelle or Cass
26. Correct copy
28. Capote’s nickname
31. ’81 film starring 15 Across (3 wds.)
34. O.J. Simpson stats (abbr.)
35. Puff of wind
36. Oil acronym
37. ___ Moines, Iowa
38. So far
40. Sigourney Weaver thriller
43. It to Beaver
47. ’75 film starring 15 Across (3 wds.)
51. Wasn’t colorfast
52. Overwhelmed
53. Joan of ___
54. Tire attachments
55. Wilder in the movies
56. Slangy refusal
DOWN
1. Caesar’s cohort
2. ___ even keel (2 wds.)
3. Traveled
4. Groucho’s brother
5. Ad-___committee
6. Have debts
7. Flycatcher
8. Be worthy of
9. The ___ of Night
10. All over again
11. Blocker and Fogelberg
16. Manoff of Empty Nesf
17. Lloyd Webber musical
21. Frankie Avalon No. 1 tune
22. Minimum age for the PGA Seniors Tour
23. Big guy with a little name (2 wds.)
24. Assistance
25. Roasts’ hosts
27. Dentist’s degree (abbr.)
28. Tell a funnier joke
29. Ms. McClanahan
30. UCLA rival
32. Hollywood dealmaker
33. Norman Bates’s business
37. Mr. ___ Goes to Town
39. Getaway from
40. Shortened word, for short
41. “Hi ___ Hi Lo”
42. Gossip column tidbit
44. Ladd or Thicke
45. Actress Miles
46. Engrave
48. Witchlike woman
49. Lamb’s mom
50. Kingsley of Gandhi