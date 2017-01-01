ACROSS

1. “Don’t have a ___, man!”



4. Chuck wagon serving



8. Anthropologist Margaret



12. “Still the ___” (Orleans tune)



13. Kirstie Alley’s Cheers role



14. Author Ferber



15. Murphy Brown star (2 wds.)



18. Caper



19. Watches TV



20. Election Day month (abbr.)



22. In good shape



23. Michelle or Cass



26. Correct copy



28. Capote’s nickname



31. ’81 film starring 15 Across (3 wds.)



34. O.J. Simpson stats (abbr.)



35. Puff of wind



36. Oil acronym



37. ___ Moines, Iowa



38. So far



40. Sigourney Weaver thriller



43. It to Beaver



47. ’75 film starring 15 Across (3 wds.)



51. Wasn’t colorfast



52. Overwhelmed



53. Joan of ___



54. Tire attachments



55. Wilder in the movies



56. Slangy refusal

DOWN

1. Caesar’s cohort



2. ___ even keel (2 wds.)



3. Traveled



4. Groucho’s brother



5. Ad-___committee



6. Have debts



7. Flycatcher



8. Be worthy of



9. The ___ of Night



10. All over again



11. Blocker and Fogelberg



16. Manoff of Empty Nesf



17. Lloyd Webber musical



21. Frankie Avalon No. 1 tune



22. Minimum age for the PGA Seniors Tour



23. Big guy with a little name (2 wds.)



24. Assistance



25. Roasts’ hosts



27. Dentist’s degree (abbr.)



28. Tell a funnier joke



29. Ms. McClanahan



30. UCLA rival



32. Hollywood dealmaker



33. Norman Bates’s business



37. Mr. ___ Goes to Town



39. Getaway from



40. Shortened word, for short



41. “Hi ___ Hi Lo”



42. Gossip column tidbit



44. Ladd or Thicke



45. Actress Miles



46. Engrave



48. Witchlike woman



49. Lamb’s mom



50. Kingsley of Gandhi