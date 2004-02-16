Frock'n'roll

Before Rock Steady, before the Grammys and the marriage to Gavin Rossdale and the platinum hair and the post-punk glam garb and before, even, No Doubt, there was little Gwen Stefani, teenybopper, sitting in her room in Anaheim, Calif., making her own cool clothes. “Everyone knew not to walk in my room without shoes on,” she says, ” ’cause of the pins.” Twenty years later she’s at it again: Like Jennifer Lopez and Sean Combs before her, the singer is putting out a line of clothes, called L.A.M.B. (the name of a late, lamented dog, it also stands, she says, for “Love Angel Music Baby”). “I’m literally designing for myself,” says Stefani. “I get to wear the clothes and enjoy my little dream come true.”

WRITE ON WHITE



Twill pants, $138, Henri Bendel, and wrap vest, $138, Atrium



Stefani lined her top with lyrics: “They’re written off the top of my head. I wrote the story of when I got my dog. It’s the story of L.A.M.B.”

TO THE TOPS



Halter, $129; Henri Bendel, 800-423-6335



Stefani (right, in 2001) had the inspirations; codesigner Annie Younger provided expertise: “She knows the ropes of putting together a collection.”

GLAMOR GIRL



Silk yoke skirt, $189; Nordstrom, 800-285-5800



“I love to mix the ‘homegirl’ look with Hollywood glamor,” says Stefani (right, in a retro dress from her closet). Between releasing a No Doubt greatest-hits CD and working on a side project album, she played ’30s blonde bombshell Jean Harlow in The Aviator. If that’s not enough, “I’d love to do a musical.”

SUITING HERSELF



Stretch canvas blazer, $265; Atrium, 212-473-9200



If the cut seems demanding, that’s because the slender diva provided the sample size. “I had everything fitted to my body.”

BOTTOM LINE



Denim pants, $295; Available from L.A.M.B., 212-343-2988



She credits the “bum flap” to British designer Vivienne Westwood. “It’s that kind of punk-rock thing,” says Stefani. “I adopted it onstage [left] and I just think it looks cute.”

TANKS A LOT



Logo cotton tank, $40; Saks Fifth Avenue, 877-551-7257



“One of the classic things I wear over and over,” says Stefani (in an early sample, below, in L.A. in 2002).

FASHION MOMENTS



HER WEDDING



The gown she wore to marry Bush frontman Gavin Ross-dale in 2002 was a tailor-made Dior by John Galliano. “It was so gorgeous. This is one of my favorite dresses.”

GOLDEN GLOBES



Her vintage Valentino “had an Audrey Hepburn vibe with a nod to Jackie O—but a bit of Judy Jetson too.”