For His Inconsolable Widow, Jacqueline, Life Without the Master Proved Unbearable

She was his last muse. With her dark hair and enormous brown eyes she served as flesh and blood inspiration for the 20th-century’s greatest painter. In the furious creative outpouring that marked his last years, he immortalized her and their 20 years together in hundreds of oils, sketches, engravings and sculptures. These are the artistic remains of Jacqueline Roque, the tormented widow of Pablo Picasso. At a dark hour before dawn on Oct. 15, Jacqueline, 60, shot herself in the head with an automatic pistol in the bedroom of her villa in Mougins, France. It was the same room where Picasso had died 13 years before. Said Paul Charbit, her doctor and friend, “It is the dramatic, passionate and violent finale to one of history’s greatest love affairs.”

Though her friends knew Jacqueline was unhappy, her death came as a shock. She had just returned from a week’s holiday at her château near Aix-en-Provence with her hairdresser, Monique Borne, and Monique’s husband, Jacques. In Aix the trio strolled up and down the tree-lined boulevards, stopping for drinks at the sidewalk cafés. They went to the opera in Toulon and in Aries witnessed a bullfight, the first Jacqueline had seen since Picasso’s death. “She was in great form and we had a relaxing week,” Jacques recalls. “But in retrospect I wonder if she intended it as a last pilgrimage.”

Jacqueline, in fact, seemed never to have recovered from Picasso’s death. At night she slept in his bed and during the day she sometimes sat for hours weeping among the paintings. Picasso had bought the villa in Mougins soon after their marriage in 1961, and Jacqueline had preserved the atelier as a shrine, with many of his brushes unmoved on the easel. She called his paintings “my children.” At the exhibit last year at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, she announced to the guests, “Monsieur and Madame are ready to receive.”

Jacqueline’s life was utterly dominated by Picasso-related projects. In 1979 after protracted and bitter disputes, the painter’s estate, valued at more than a billion dollars, was settled among Jacqueline, Picasso’s children and grandchildren and the French government. Jacqueline organized exhibitions, selected works for the new Picasso museum in Paris and donated others to New York’s Museum of Modern Art and the Picasso Museum in Barcelona. She was struggling to transform Picasso’s château at Vauvenargues into a museum. “She felt stymied by the local authorities,” says Charbit. “She complained people were working against her. She often told me I was forcing her to live when in fact she didn’t want to. I think she looked forward to rejoining Picasso.”

Picasso and Jacqueline met in 1953. She was 27. He was 72, nearing the end of a stormy relationship with the painter Françoise Gilot, the mother of Claude and Paloma. Jacqueline became indispensable to the aging painter, whom she soon was affectionately calling Pablito. “She was totally shattered by his death,” says photographer David Douglas Duncan.

After her husband died, Jacqueline refused to let Claude and Paloma in the house. (Picasso had been stung by the publication in 1964 of Gilot’s revealing book, Life With Picasso.) Jacqueline began drinking heavily and was often depressed. “We would go out for the evening and she would exclaim how wonderful life was,” says Charbit. “Then she would call me a few hours later and be in a state of severe despair.”

Friends say she did not want Catherine Hutin, 38, her only child from a first marriage, now living in Paris, to bear the burden of managing the Picasso empire. Meanwhile the art world waits to see what will, if any, the widow left.

In a simple service Jacqueline was buried beside Picasso in the majestic 17th-century courtyard of the château de Vauvenargues. “She didn’t care about money. She didn’t care about high society,” says Monique Borne. “The only thing that mattered to her up to the day she died was Picasso. She died of love.”