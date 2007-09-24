Fashion Face-off

FROM THE TARMAC TO THE FROZEN-FOODS AISLE, LOOK WHO ROCKS AND FLOPS IN DAILY LIFE

At the Airport

Best!

KATE BECKINSALE keeps it simple and chic in New York City June 21.

Worst!

In a shapeless muumuu, ragged straw hat and bad wig, PARIS HILTON, fresh from jail on June 29, shows how wearing white can go horribly wrong.

Grocery Shopping

Worst!

Cleanup in aisle 5! BRITNEY SPEARS pushes it in hot pants and heels in L.A. June 26.

Best!

Paper or plastic? SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR makes the right choice in a Development by Erica Davies dress in L.A. March 8.

Walking the Dog

Best!

ANNE HATHAWAY dons a sweet, feminine dress while walking her Lab Esmeralda in N.Y.C. July 27.

Worst!

SIENNA MILLER‘s shuffling-grandmother look May 28 in London is enough to perplex even her pooches Porgy and Bess.

Working Out

Worst!

The Louis Vuitton doesn’t save JESSICA SIMPSON from looking schlumpy in baggy sweats June 25 in L.A.

Best!

Designer purse? Check. Practical yet adorable headband? Ditto. CAMERON DIAZ doesn’t use her workout as an excuse not to look cute in Santa Monica March 30.