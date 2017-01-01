Ex-Prize Fighter Tony Danza Is Not Punchy—those Are Wedding Bells He's Hearing

He’d been looking for her for years, someone to grow old with. “I’m talkin’ shawls and rocking chairs and a fireplace,” he had said. But being an ex-boxer, he wasn’t sure that looking worked. “If you go into the ring looking for a knockout,” he theorized, “you always lose by a decision.”

Two weeks ago Tony Danza, the 34-year-old star of TV’s Who’s the Boss?, won by a decision. He asked Tracy Robinson, 27, who works as a designer in L.A.’s Saporiti-Italia furniture showroom, to marry him, and she decided to say yes. By all reports, Tony is having it both ways. Which is to say, Robinson is herself a knockout. “She’s gorgeous,” says her roommate, Robin McDonald, a law clerk who attended San Marino High School with lean, blond Tracy. “She’s a super person, very friendly and outgoing. I haven’t seen her this happy in all the years I’ve known her.” According to Frank Lieberman, Danza’s publicist, TV’s favorite houseboy is in a daze himself. “He doesn’t believe he’s getting married,” says Lieberman. “But he talks endlessly about her. He’s known her for a year and a half. She was going with somebody else, and when they broke up, Tony asked her out. Tony didn’t have anything to do with the breakup.”

Maybe not. But Danza’s nuptials—the couple plans to split the June celebration between Brooklyn, Danza’s hometown, and L.A.—will break hearts. A noted ladies’ man, Danza has dated the likes of Marilu Henner (his co-star on Taxi), Teri Copley (late of We Got It Made) and Sandi Lee, a former Playboy bunny and staffer at L.A.’s Ten Goose gym. “I would have married him in a second,” says Lee, “and I’m not that easily persuaded.”

“Tough” Tony Danza, as he was billed while running up a 10-3 professional record as a middleweight, also has a reputation as a bell-to-bell par-tier. Two years ago, during a rambunctious dinner at a New York restaurant, Danza and a pal slugged a bouncer when the poor fellow tried to show them the door. Danza was sentenced to 250 hours of community work, which he finished serving late last year. This will be Danza’s second marriage (his first wife, Rhonda, lives in Albuquerque with their daughter, Gina, 3, who was conceived during a brief reconciliation), and a wistful Sandi Lee thinks it will be his last. “Tracy must be perfect,” says Lee. “Tony wouldn’t make another mistake. My heart could have broken waiting for the phone to ring.”