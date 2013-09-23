Editor's Letter

This month, for the first time in nearly 40 years, PEOPLE is offering a brand-new way to purchase and enjoy the magazine you’re holding in your hands.

It’s PEOPLE’s new multiplatform subscription model—more choices, new digital products, and exclusive content—a tiered suite of options at varying price points. One of the new additions is a subscriber-only area on our website called PEOPLE Premium that features daily exclusives, behind-the-scenes reports, interactive experiences, serviceable tips from experts and PEOPLE editors, style news and more. All include the quality of storytelling, photography and reliability readers expect from the PEOPLE brand.

Many of the options are new digital products: a collection of celebrity recipes, for example, available both online and in a new app, CelebFood. Another one of our new offerings is a three-times-a-year gift box that includes fashion, beauty and lifestyle products selected by PEOPLE’s editors. (To learn more, please go to people.com/learnmore).

We believe this new subscription plan offers our readers more PEOPLE content, where they want it and how they want it. We’re excited about it and believe you will be too. And as always, thanks for your loyalty.

LARRY HACKETT, MANAGING EDITOR