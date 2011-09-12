Editor's Letter

The 10 moms and their kids arrived at the Manhattan photo studio early on a Sunday morning-Father’s Day-from the New York City suburbs, but also from Nevada and Texas, places near and far from Ground Zero. There were hugs and smiles among old friends, many of whom had not seen each other for years. But it was not an easy morning.

“Seeing all the moms today was actually harder than I thought it was going to be,” said Jenna Jacobs-Dick, who was there with her son Gabriel. “We have a lot of history together.”

They are mothers who were pregnant on Sept. 11, 2001, carrying the now 9-year-old children who never met their fathers. Three times before, People honored these women, chronicling their grief and resolve, watching their children grow and learning what it means to persevere and heal.

On this Father’s Day morning-and on the 15 pages of portraits by Nigel Parry in this issue-it was clear that the journey continues. “There is room for sadness and room for joy,” said Mary Danahy, who was on hand with her daughter Grace. The 10th anniversary in particular, she said, is “very hard. It’s almost as if it were yesterday.”

For others the reunion brought newfound peace. “I feel like this is my first trip back to New York where I felt like I could start to take it back as a city I love again, rather than a city burdened with so much sadness,” said Haven Fyfe-Kiernan, who lives in Newton, Mass., with her three sons. “The trip itself was really healing.” We are grateful to Haven and her fellow moms for sharing their journeys, and their cherished children, with us.

LARRY HACKETT, MANAGING EDITOR