Ed Newman Conceptualizes No Viable Alternative to Good Plain English

Described as having an umpire’s face and a voice like a muffled foghorn, Emmy-winning NBC commentator Edwin Newman has been one of the nation’s most literate broadcasters for two decades. A native New Yorker, he worked for United Press and spent more than a year with the Marshall Plan in Europe before joining NBC in 1952. He served as the network’s bureau chief in London, Rome and Paris. As NBC-TV drama critic in New York from 1965 to 1971, Newman’s reviews were elegant but acerbic enough to get him barred from one of producer David Merrick’s plays. Newman frequently hosts the Today show and has his own hour-long weekly interview program, Speaking Freely. Always a serious practitioner of correct English, Newman has now written his first book, Strictly Speaking, in which he describes—and decries—the current massacre of the mother tongue. Recently Newman talked about the sorry state of English with Christopher P. Andersen of PEOPLE.

Will America be the death of English as you suggest in Strictly Speaking?

I suppose that’s something of an overstatement for literary effect. But the language is becoming less precise, less effective and more distorted. Not only has eloquence disappeared but clear, concise speech as well.

What do you regard as some of the more flagrant abuses?

The prevalence of “Y’know” is one of the most far-reaching and depressing developments of our time. I always ask people showering me with Y’knows why, if I knew, they were telling me? The language of politics has become so lumpy, so ludicrous. “Viable” is a very popular word in Washington. People used to be satisfied with solutions. Now they have to have “viable solutions.” And “thrust,” as in the thrust of a government program. It’s unnecessary, it’s tired. As a matter of fact, I’m calling for an Anti-Thrust Act. Then there are people who insist on saying “impact on” rather than hit. All this reaches a crescendo during elections. Before he announced his candidacy for governor of New York, Hugh Carey said, “I am considering offering my capacity for statewide leadership.” That means “I’m thinking of running for governor.” I’ve always wondered to myself what we call men who win gubernatorial races. Gubernators?

Have Presidents been responsible in part for the decline of English?

Absolutely. Franklin Roosevelt for replacing “do” with “implement.” Harry Truman loved to say “irrevelant” instead of “irrelevant.” Kennedy was always going to “make a determination.” That meant decide. Richard Nixon apparently felt no embarrassment in saying, “There will be no whitewash at the White House,” or describing a course of action as “taking the hang-out road.”

What do you think of President Ford’s use of English?

Gerald Ford stands up quite well in the misuse of language. When he is being himself he is dull but reasonably straightforward. When he becomes formal it gets stuffy. When President Nixon was about to resign, Mr. Ford had to dig himself out from under all the previous statements he had made in Nixon’s defense. “I have come to the conclusion,” he declared, “that the public interest is no longer served by repetition of my previously expressed belief that, on the basis of all the evidence known to me and to the American people, the President is not guilty of an impeachable offense.” He could have said, “It seems I was wrong.” President Ford also loves dialogue. In his first speech to Congress as President, he said he wanted a “deepening dialogue.” Nobody wants to talk anymore. Now they yearn for dialogues. What is a deepening dialogue? Maybe it takes place between two guys digging a hole.

You give Secretary of State Henry Kissinger pretty high marks. Why?

He is prepared. His speech is organized, with phrases and sentences that are orderly and seem to make sense. In fact, Kissinger stands out because of a lack of competition. It doesn’t take much to be thought eloquent or witty these days.

How do you explain a phenomenon like columnist and commentator William F. Buckley?

He does not speak as much as exhale, and he exhales polysyllabically. I also think people find it difficult to account for Mr. Buckley’s accent and wind up thinking it’s probably English. Americans are easily cowed by an English accent.

What effects do you think the Vietnam war and Watergate have had on speech?

During the war in Vietnam invasion became incursion, presumably because incursion sounds less terrible. Then there were terms like protective reaction, interdiction, contingency capability that everybody seemed to use without bothering to question. Watergate merely exposed the language that had prevailed in Washington for some time. “At that point in time” is, of course, a classic. Not to mention John Mitchell’s use of “that time frame.” Nobody ever discussed a subject, only subject matter. And anyone should get 30 lashes for using scenario.

Certainly the press is not without blame?

Where do I begin? The news business is full of words and phrases that have been debased. In one story a few weeks ago, the prestigious (everybody loves that word) New York Times used “major” six times. Times’ columnist James Reston wrote about Egypt’s “serious economic crisis.” A crisis often is serious. UPI ran a story about a fatal slaying. That is the very worst kind. Not long ago, TIME magazine wrote about something being surrounded on all sides—a circumstance rather hard to avoid when you’re surrounded. We use some adjectives so often they sound like part of somebody’s title: Aging President, Right Wing Strongman, Ailing Prime Minister. Eyeball-to-eyeball confrontations are also popular. I took part in a television program in which Senator Henry Jackson said the U.S. and the Soviet Union were half-an-eyeball to half-an-eyeball. Suppose you had two private eyes eyeball-to-eyeball, and suppose those private eyes were hard-nosed as well. Would eye or nose prevail? President Ford prefers the “head-to-head confrontation,” that being one in which the eyeballs face the ground. Another favorite of the press is the “baseless hoax.” In contrast to what? A genuine hoax? American journalism has a way of fastening on words and sucking them dry.

What about your profession? Certainly television has done its damage.

A lot of television and radio is like Muzak—colorless music tinkling away in the background, a constant stream of pacifying sound. One television newsman in Denver recently reported an “alleged” shootout in which three people were killed. One sportscaster described Oakland A’s pitcher Vida Blue as having a strong arm, “velocity-wise.” If a football team is forced to punt, it’s a “punting situation.” Weathermen insist on referring to thunderstorms as “major thunderstorm activity.” Winds are wind components.

The social sciences come in for considerable criticism in your book. Why?

A practice of the social sciences is taking clear ideas and making them opaque. For that you need your own vocabulary. Inputs and outputs are everywhere. Nobody has friends, only interpersonal relationships. One doesn’t speak, he verbalizes. Boundaries have become parameters, parts are now components, thinking is conceptualizing.

But shouldn’t language be constantly changing?

Yes, the rules of language cannot be immutable. New words add color and vitality to English. But they quickly become destroyed through overuse.

How do such abuses come about?

Beginning in the 1960s, it became very important for people to sound like one of the boys, like “real people.” Hence you had presidents of universities saying things like “It’s a bad scene,” “right on” or “up-tight.” A misguided anti-elitism.

What standards would you like to see?

I’d settle for directness and clarity. For example, once I was sitting next to the great guitarist Andrés Segovia at a concert. When it was over, he leaned toward me and offered a two-word critique: “Too queek.” In New York a cab driver told me why he admired Mildred Natwick’s acting. “Brother,” he said, “she can portray.”

Have you ever been caught violating your own rules?

I confess. On The Dick Cavett Show, I once incorrectly used the word supportive in place of helpful. I heard it coming out, but I couldn’t stop it in time. Mea culpa.