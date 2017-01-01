E. Howard Hunt, His Watergate Ordeal Ended, Is Rebuilding His Life from Its Ashes

After over three decades in intelligence work, E. Howard Hunt will now again venture out in the cold. At 58, the graying former CIA station chief and convicted Watergate conspirator views himself as a sort of latter-day Philip Nolan—rejected by the country he served—and vows he’ll “never again incur risks for myself or family.” Since his parole in February, he has devoted himself to rebuilding his shattered life and is finding at last a measure of peace.

But the scars of Watergate will not fade soon. Hunt spent 32 months in 13 prisons and saw his precious family dissolve. His wife, Dorothy, was killed in a 1972 plane crash, and he hears infrequently from his daughter Kevan, 24, and son St. John, 23. He also incurred some $400,000 in legal fees.

Of late Hunt has started to recoup his losses on the Watergate lecture circuit (earning at least $1,000 per appearance) and has set about making a home in Miami for himself and 13-year-old David, the youngest of his four children. The onetime cloak-and-dagger man and prolific author of spy thrillers now takes pleasure in just wheeling a grocery cart through supermarkets and relishing the freedom of choice. “In prison,” he says, “you take what they give you.”

A meticulous man, Hunt is a creature of daily routine. “I’m up every morning at 6:30 and get breakfast going,” he says. “Then I get David up. Since his bike was stolen, I drive him to school. Then it’s back home to clean up, go through my mail, take a swim at 10:30, take care of any dictation with a secretary, then sort and file three years of accumulated correspondence. I pick up David at 3:15, swim again, cook dinner or eat out and then perhaps see a movie with my son.”

Shipping David off to summer camp recently, Hunt headed north to spend some time with his older daughter, Lisa Hunt Kyle, 26, and her husband, Chuck, who are restoring a farm in Hurley, Wis. There Hunt lovingly pampered his 11-month-old grandson, Tearlach, and happily pitched in with the cooking. “It gives me great satisfaction to see how Lisa and Chuck have made a desert bloom,” he says. “Part of me has taken root here and will flourish long after I’m gone.”

Only when memories of Watergate intrude does Hunt sag noticeably. Unswerving in his insistence that he only followed orders, he takes particular umbrage at charges he tried to blackmail the White House into aiding him financially. “There’s a difference between extortion and pressing a claim,” he says. “I was simply acting as a bill collector. And yes,” he adds bitterly, “I thought there would be a pardon for everybody.” Reflecting on his wife’s tragic death, he takes consolation only from the fact that she was spared the anguish of seeing him imprisoned. “She was determined I not go to jail,” says Hunt, his voice cracking, tears welling. “She was committed to me—not to Richard Nixon.”

Never a bleeder at the typewriter—he’s written 53 books, most under pseudonyms—Hunt is hard at work on volume 54: his prison journal, which he has not yet tried to sell to a publisher. “I don’t want any pressure while I’m working on this,” he says. “I will offer it when it’s completed, on a take-it-or-leave-it basis.” Hunt also plans additional exhibitions of his prison paintings. A recent showing in Miami fetched $15,000 from buyers in search of a certain cachet.

For the foreseeable future, Hunt feels compelled to exploit his Watergate connections. But as long as he does so, of course, he will remain a prisoner of a past he would rather forget. “Wouldn’t it be nice,” he sighs, “if next year nobody could remember Howard Hunt?”