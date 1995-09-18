Drew Barrymore

She was a hit in last winter’s Boys on the Side, but her fashion motto seems to be Clothes on the Side. Tattooed and crude, the 20-year-old actress never quite completes her outfits—or the rebellious statements she tries to make with them. “She is very pretty, but she wants to make sure you don’t know it,” says Linda Dano. “Even in a silk dress she looks like she’s wearing dirty underwear,” says Denise Wingate. Asks Dave’s World‘s DeLane Matthews: “Drew! What are you doing? You are far too beautiful to be this irresponsible.”