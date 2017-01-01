Dress Me Up, Dress Me Down

OK, this one’s easy. In the top picture Mickey Rourke is casual but correct. In the bottom picture he’s just sloppy. No, wait, in the top picture he’s sloppy, and in the bottom he’s…no, that’s not it either. Maybe the French can figure it out. They seem to adore him in anything.

Christian (Mobsters) Slater went for the jeans-and-sneakers look when he drove himself to the Roxbury in Hollywood in March. By June, for a dinner in L.A., he had graduated to the stretch-limo chauffeur-of-the-year effect.

Julia Roberts wore this elegant pin-striped suit at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills. Then, for some reason, she disguised herself as Yoko Ono while passing through Los Angeles International Airport.

Excuse me, are you Pippi Wrongstocking? Daryl Hannah went to a party at the Los Angeles Children’s Museum and took the occasion to dress up—like a 5-year-old. She got the dressed-down look down pat, though, heading off from L.A. airport earlier this year but still insisted on showing us her knees.

Given a clothes choice, Kim Basinger usually opts for the unfortunate. At the Academy Awards, though, she approached strapless perfection. On the town in London, to show she can pick a dilly, Kim mixed denim and leather.