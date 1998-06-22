Dream Keeper

Coretta Scott King still has the red carnations her husband sent her in March 1968, kept safely in her home on Sunset Avenue in Atlanta—the same one-story brick house she shared with him and their four children. “What was so strange was that he always sent me fresh flowers, and these were artificial,” says Coretta, 71. “When I asked why, Martin said he wanted me to have something I could keep, almost as if he knew they would have to last a very long time.”

Three weeks later, on the evening of April 4, Coretta was at home when the phone rang. It was Jesse Jackson—who had accompanied Martin to Memphis, where he had gone in support of sanitation workers striking for better conditions. “Jesse said Martin had been shot and told me to take ‘the next thing smoking’ to Memphis,” says Coretta. But her husband would die before she could get to a plane. At the time, she says, she couldn’t help but remember what Martin had told her after President Kennedy’s assassination in 1963: ” ‘That’s exactly what’s going to happen to me.’ So we knew. My prayer became that when it did happen, the children would be old enough to remember him.”

Living up to the memory and the mission of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been his family’s purpose from the moment he was slain on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel. And Coretta King didn’t delay. The day before her husband’s funeral in Atlanta, she flew to Memphis to address the same striking workers he had come to assist. “I would challenge you today to see that his spirit never dies,” she said. “We are going to continue his work to make all people truly free.”

Over the past 30 years, Coretta, aside from facing the challenges of being a single mother with four children, has remained a dynamic figure in the struggle for civil rights. She has made hundreds of speeches, led marches, raised funds and met with human rights and political leaders around the world. She orchestrated a 15-year effort that culminated in 1983, when President Reagan signed a bill creating a national holiday in her husband’s memory. She joined the battle to end apartheid, lobbying hard for U.S. sanctions against South Africa. And, not confining herself to racial issues, she gave an impassioned speech in Chicago in March defending gay rights.

Old friends are not surprised by her strength. “She was always more of an activist than Martin,” says Andrew Young, 66, who was with King when he died. “Although people didn’t realize it, the action part was always difficult for him. He wanted to preach and reason things out. Coretta wanted to march.”

Much of her work has focused on the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta. Begun in Coretta’s basement, it developed into an impressive complex, opened in 1982, near Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King preached. The Center, which includes the King Library and Archives (containing a million documents tracing the history of the civil rights movement) and King’s marble tomb, is now run by the Kings’ son Dexter, 37. His siblings have also taken up the torch. Yolanda, 42, an actress based in Los Angeles, speaks widely on racial issues at schools and community groups. Martin III, 40, is president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, a post first held by his father. Bernice, 35, is a lawyer and a Baptist minister whose electrifying speaking style echoes her father’s. “We’re not perfect,” Bernice says. “But we’re sane and we didn’t self-destruct.”

Clearly they are not beyond criticism. The Kings recently drew fire for their support of King’s confessed killer, James Earl Ray, in his bid for a trial. Last June, Dexter suggested on national TV that the assassination was a government conspiracy involving President Lyndon Johnson. When Ray died on April 23 without his day in court, Coretta called it a tragedy. Some believe Ray made dupes of the Kings. “The family’s ignorance of the history is stunning,” says David Garrow, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning King biography Bearing the Cross, who maintains that the Kings have overlooked Ray’s racism and damning evidence gathered by investigators.

Critics also question the family’s handling of the King Center, which in recent years has dropped many of its educational programs and has limited scholars’ access to archives. Dexter says that such judgments are premature and that the Center, which may soon be sold to the National Park Service, is “in transition.” Likewise the family bridles at criticism for beginning in 1994 to license the use of Martin’s words and image, which some feel should be in the public domain. An editorial in The Atlanta Constitution charged that the “family’s need to maintain control over his legacy and profit from it have diluted King’s inspirational message.” Quite the contrary, answers Coretta: “We are controlling the misuse of it.”

“We don’t want anything like the exploitation of Malcolm X—kids wearing X hats without even knowing what they mean,” explains Bernice. “I get mad when my mom is criticized. Here is a woman left with four kids who could have gone on welfare, because my father didn’t really leave anything. She chose instead to keep his teachings alive. She didn’t allow my daddy to become just a name in history.”

When Coretta first met Martin Luther King Jr., she could hardly have foreseen the historic events that awaited them. Raised in rural Alabama—she picked cotton as a gir—Coretta was an aspiring classical singer, in graduate school at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston in 1952, when she got a call one winter afternoon from a Boston University doctoral candidate named King. “He said he’d heard good things about me, blah, blah, blah,” Coretta says, “and talked all kinds of jive about Napoleon and Waterloo. He said I was his Waterloo, and he was on his knees begging to meet me. I figured lunch would be safe.” They married in June 1953, and in the tumultuous years that followed, Coretta abandoned her dream of a concert career to march beside her husband.

When, years later, the dreadful call came from Jesse Jackson, Coretta had just been out with Yolanda, then 12, shopping for Easter dresses. Almost simultaneously the news hit the airwaves, and Yolanda still flinches when the words “Special Bulletin” flash across a TV screen. “That’s how I learned that Daddy had been shot,” she says. Dexter, then 7, remembers their babysitter shrieking in the kitchen. “She was on the phone, at that counter right there,” he says, pointing. “The next thing we knew, she’d fainted.” More than 150,000 people jammed Atlanta’s sweltering streets for the funeral procession. “When we were walking behind the mules and wagon taking Martin,” Coretta says, “Bernice looked up and asked, ‘Mommy, how is Daddy going to eat?’ I felt so inadequate.” Later that day the house on Sunset was crowded with friends and the famous: Bill Cosby, Sammy Davis Jr., Wilt Chamberlain, Hubert Humphrey. When Sidney Poitier appeared, Yolanda recalls “all the ladies in the house going crazy with, like, temporary insanity.” Still, she adds, “the person that sticks in my mind is, of all people, Richard Nixon. He looked at me and said something like, ‘You’ve got to be strong, young lady,’ and I remember I’m not making this up—feeling the insincerity of the moment. He was trying to be comforting, and I didn’t feel comforted.”

When the well-wishers left, Coretta faced a practical concern: supporting her young family. “Think about that,” she says, “a man as intelligent as Martin Luther King not leaving a will, not realizing it would make things easier for me. Martin simply did not care about money.” Fortunately, on behalf of the family, Harry Belafonte had taken out a $50,000 insurance policy on King’s life. There were also royalties from his books and, eventually, Coretta’s autobiography, as well as her speaking fees.

In the years that followed, there was little outward grief. “Mother was a rock,” says Martin III. “So we all tried to be rocks, too.” Indeed, Coretta’s regal strength is often misinterpreted, according to Bernice. “People say she’s aloof and untouchable,” she says. “She is really a very warm person. When we’re over at the house, she becomes Suzy Home-maker, warming up soup.”

A strict vegetarian, Coretta seems glowingly healthy, aside from some minor circulatory trouble in her legs (“That’s why I always wear pants—to cover those ugly support stockings”). She shares her home with Martin III, who, like his siblings, hasn’t wed. Nor, of course, has their mother remarried. “I’ve had companions, men that I’ve dated,” Coretta says. “But I haven’t considered marriage. I am bound to Martin.” One old tie, though, may soon be severed: Coretta may leave her house on Sunset. The modest setting for so much history is likely be sold along with the King Center to the Park Service, which would operate the sites as a museum. “It’s time to move on,” says Coretta. But wherever she lands, it will not signal a quiet retirement. “I promise you that I’m not going to go off into a corner,” she says. “I’m still an activist at heart. I’m still working to turn the dream into reality.”