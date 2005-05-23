Dogs Are Children Too!

Waves bye-bye!
Jessica Simpson‘s maltipoo Daisy is a constant companion.
Drinks from a cup!
Mickey Rourke’s Chihuahua mix Loki didn’t spill a drop on the cashmere sweater knitted by Rourke’s 96-year-old grandma.
“They are little people with fur”
“Stedman and I have a daughter,” Oprah confessed. It’s Sophie, her cocker spaniel.
New shoes
Tori Spelling‘s pug Mimi La Rue also sports a Little Orphan Annie Wig.
Nap time
Britney and Kevin place Chihuahua Bit Bit in a portable playpen.
Playing dress-up
Chihuahua Tinkerbell has more clothes than her mom, Paris Hilton
The sign said it all when Tinkerbell went missing last August.
Tink attends a fashion show.
On The Simple Life, a costumed Super Dog awaits the bus.
Paris brings Tink to her hair salon.