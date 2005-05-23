Dogs Are Children Too!

People Staff
May 23, 2005 12:00 PM

Waves bye-bye!

Jessica Simpson‘s maltipoo Daisy is a constant companion.

Drinks from a cup!

Mickey Rourke’s Chihuahua mix Loki didn’t spill a drop on the cashmere sweater knitted by Rourke’s 96-year-old grandma.

“They are little people with fur”

“Stedman and I have a daughter,” Oprah confessed. It’s Sophie, her cocker spaniel.

New shoes

Tori Spelling‘s pug Mimi La Rue also sports a Little Orphan Annie Wig.

Nap time

Britney and Kevin place Chihuahua Bit Bit in a portable playpen.

Playing dress-up

Chihuahua Tinkerbell has more clothes than her mom, Paris Hilton

The sign said it all when Tinkerbell went missing last August.

Tink attends a fashion show.

On The Simple Life, a costumed Super Dog awaits the bus.

Paris brings Tink to her hair salon.

