David Lebedoff Has a Problem: How to Give Away $25 Million

It’s a job that people dream of and TV series are built upon: giving away $25 million. It also turns out to be very hard work. The unusual responsibility has fallen to a 36-year-old, Harvard-trained antitrust lawyer from Minneapolis named David Lebedoff.

The amount was set last March by a federal judge after the FTC decided that five major U.S. drug companies were guilty of defrauding consumers by fixing the prices of their antibiotics between 1954 and 1966. The judge ordered Lebedoff: find the people who bought the drugs and refund part of their bills.

Lebedoff and his staff of 45 launched a blitzkrieg of advertising on television and radio. Only six states were involved, but they were as widely separated as Kansas and Hawaii (California, Oregon, Washington and Utah were the others). Nine million households received letters advising them of the refund and listing the diseases for which the antibiotics were prescribed.

“If this were a fraud involving, say, automobiles,” explains Lebedoff, “people would know the prices and dates and dealers. But most households do not keep medical records.” Lebedoff did discover, however, that “mothers have an almost total recall of when little Johnny had the flu or an ear infection.” Those memories were often enough to generate an inquiry. The response to Lebedoff’s appeal has been overwhelming. Claims are arriving at the rate of 29,000 a day, and 937,500 are now stacked up in the San Francisco headquarters.

Although claims under $150 require no documentary proof, Lebedoff doubts that many of the consumers are cheating. “Few people,” he points out, “are willing to sign their name to fraudulent information on a form that states they are signing under oath, and that bears the signature of the state attorney general and a federal judge.” So far the bills submitted are modest—the average is about $47, of which the person will get back about $14.

Not every claim is approved, of course. One man, for instance, said he had spent $96 in drugs for his wife, but couldn’t remember her name. Despite some logistical confusion, Lebedoff retains a keen enthusiasm for his unique task. Corporations accused in consumer fraud cases have often argued that it is impossible to return money to consumers. With a deadline of Oct. 31 for claims, Lebedoff is determined to have all the refunds paid by January 1975. “If we give hundreds of thousands of refunds,” Lebedoff says, “then a lot of people who don’t have much faith in our institutions will know that their interests are being looked out for.”