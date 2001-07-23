The 100 or so guests who sipped cocktails and boogied to a deejay’s rock and disco tunes at the Buffalo Club in Santa Monica had no problem recognizing Tom Cruise at his 39th-birthday party July 6. The smooth-headed star—shorn for his role in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi thriller Minority Report, which finished filming July 3—entered the club with a cap pulled over his head. (For other guys lopping their locks, see page 99.) Once inside, however, Cruise tossed the hat to join pals like Rob Lowe and director Cameron Crowe in nibbling on sashimi and crab cakes and partying until after midnight.

“Everyone was waiting to see who he would dance with,” says one partygoer. For the record, the dateless star—estranged wife Nicole Kidman was nowhere to be seen—cut a rug with Neve Campbell, Renée Zellweger, Jenna Elfman and Penélope Cruz.