CSI: Miami's Jonathan Togo

AGE: 27



HOMETOWN: Rockland, Mass.



LATEST GIG: Playing officer Ryan Wolfe on the hit CBS crime drama

•Much ado about nothing:



Joining the show in its third season, Togo admits he was “a little nervous.” But “the second I stepped on that set, all my fears disappeared. I felt really welcome.” His biggest challenge? Nailing lab lingo. “People with highly technical jobs speak another language,” he says. “It’s sort of like doing Shakespeare.”

•A rock and a hard place:



After earning a theater degree from Vassar College, Togo (the son of Michael, a retired graphic designer, and Sheila, a store owner) headed to New York City “with a duffel bag and $500.” He made ends meet by crashing with friends and doing whatever theater work he could pick up. “I did a play in an abandoned car lot, and the neighborhood kids were throwing rocks at us,” he recalls. “There were more people in the cast than in the audience.”

•Starstruck:



Togo landed small parts on TV’s Judging Amy and Ed and a role in 2003’s Oscar-winning drama Mystic River, where he says he was in awe of “iconoclastic” actor Sean Penn and director Clint Eastwood. “When you meet them in person, it’s hard to reconcile the fact that you’re standing in front of them,” says Togo. “It’s like meeting Santa Claus or the Pope.”

•Hitting the big time:



Living in a two-bedroom L.A. apartment since August, Togo, who dates actress Diana Gettinger, is reveling in his TV home run. “It’s like being traded to the Red Sox when you’ve been on a really bad team,” he says. “Wow! I’m in the majors now.”