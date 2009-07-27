Crash into Me

ACROSS
1 Maggie Gyllenhaal’s brother
5 Billy ___ Thornton
8 Tulsa’s ___ Roberts University
12 Biographer Leon ___
13 “You ___ Everything” by Dru Hill
14 London or Manhattan district
15 Actress Collette
16 X-___ Origins: Wolverine
17 Stick in one’s ___ (annoy)
18 Little sail
20 Ryan Reynolds’ Definitely, ___ features 21 Across
21 Confessions of a Shopaholic star (2 wds.)
26 Rulers of early Iran
27 ___ Rod features 21 Across
28 Angels & Demons’ Hanks
31 Diarist Anais ___
32 Renée Zellweger‘s ___ in Town
33 21 Across voices Dr. Larue in Horton Hears a ___!
34 Kids’ game
35 Year ___ (Jack Black comedy)
36 Hotel magnate Helmsley
38 Star of Wedding Crashers, which features 21 Across (2 wds.)
40 “A Little Bit Longer” by the ___ Brothers
43 Cousin or aunt (abbr.)
44 Splice video tape
45 Scooby- ___ features 21 Across
47 Model Macpherson
51 George Clooney‘s One ___ Day
52 Today journalist Curry
53 Film ___ (movies genre)
54 Surcharges
55 Alpha ___ with Justin Timberlake
56 Finance guru Orman
DOWN
1 Martial-arts films’ Li
2 Much ___ About Nothing
3 Boxer Norton
4 Actor Wood
5 Disney deer
6 Source of steel
7 State of Play’s Affleck
8 ___ the Grouch
9 Actor Cochrane of Dazed and Confused
10 Moby Dick captain
11 Rob ___ of Brothers & Sisters
19 No ___, ands or buts
20 Manhattan opera, for short
21 “___ She Lovely”
22 Actor LaBeouf
23 “Auld ___ Syne”
24 Two and a Half Men’s Charlie ___
25 ___ Stella Got Her Groove Back
28 Pairs
29 Speed skater Apolo ___
30 Sorrowful sound
32 Sacramento-to-Seattle direction
35 Cries of discomfort
36 Tim Roth stars in ___ to Me
37 Barkin and DeGeneres
38 Author Joyce Carol ___
39 Mae West classic She Done Him ___
40 Actor Daniels (The Lookout costar of 21 Across)
41 Garfield dog
42 ___ Inch Nails
45 Jack Lemmon-Ted Danson drama
46 Sean ___ Lennon
48 Olympic medal winning gymnast Mary ___ Retton
49 Fashion’s Claiborne
50 Before, to Byron or Blake
