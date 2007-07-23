Young and Rich

$50



MILLION POTTER PAYCHECK

the wiz kid



DANIEL RADCLIFFE



ACTOR Age: 17

• IN THE MONEY



July 23, Radcliffe’s 18th birthday, will be a magic day for the star of the Harry Potter movies: He’ll gain access to his $19 million investment fund—which he’s socked away in a company jointly held with his parents Alan, a literary agent, and Marcia, a casting director. But with two more movies still to go—for which Radcliffe will be paid a reported total of $50 million—he can conjure up plenty more golden galleons where that came from. British newspapers have estimated that Radcliffe currently has a total net worth of $35 million or more, making him the U.K.’s richest teen.

• FIRST PAYCHECK



$320,000 at age 11 for the first two Potter films.

• BIGGEST SPLURGE



He recently dropped $17,000 on a custom-made Savoir mattress. But come his landmark birthday, “I don’t think I’m going to do anything particularly exciting,” says Radcliffe, an only child who lives with his parents in London. “People seem to expect me to splash out on a classic-car collection, but I’ve never been into cars or anything like that.” He’s more into cricket, theater (he shed his clothes for a recent turn in Equus in London), reading (lately Nabokov) and painter-sculptor Jim Hodges. “I know I’m lucky to be paid all this money to do what I love,” he said in Britain’s Daily Mail, but “[money is] not something that affects the way I think about things.”

How do Harry Potter‘s COSTARS stack up?

EMMA WATSON



Age: 17



She will receive an estimated $5 million for each of the last two Potter films—meaning Watson (who has one younger brother) will have no problem following through on her plans to go to college. “Let’s be honest: I have enough money never to have to work again, but I would never want that,” she told Parade.

RUPERT GRINT



Age: 18



The actor who plays Ron Weasley also signed on for an estimated $5 million for each of the last two movies. The eldest of five siblings, he is enjoying every cent: “Recently I got an ice cream van,” says Grint, who also has an all-terrain vehicle. “That’s been really good fun. Usually I’m quite sensible with my [money].”

$10



MILLION IN ENDORSEMENTS

the phenom



MICHELLE WIE



GOLFER Age: 17



She’s only made $3,273 this year on the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour (blame a wrist injury), but Wie commands more than $10 million a year thanks to deals with Nike, Sony and Omega. For fun, the Stanford-bound only child shops for exotic earrings in her hometown of Honolulu: “I like going to the mall.”

Who’s the richest teen ROYAL?

PIERRE CASIRAGHI



HEIR Age: 19



He’s tall, tan, and his family owns its own country: Monaco. Pierre Casiraghi, Princess Caroline’s younger son, stands to eventually inherit upward of $260 million. (By comparison, Britain’s teen princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s estimated worth is $5 million each.) While big sibs Andrea, 23, and Charlotte, 20, often grab the spotlight, Pierre, an economics student in Milan, “is the most extroverted” of the family, says an acquaintance. He plays the sax and has stepped out with some of Europe’s most eligible aristocratic bachelorettes.

The mini MOGULS

EARNED



$12



MILLION IN 2006

Hilary Duff

ACTRESS-SINGER



Age: 19

• IN THE MONEY



Her movie paychecks top $2 million, and she’s sold 13 million albums worldwide. But as CEO of her own lifestyle company, she earns about $12 million a year, according to Forbes. Credit growing sales of her Stuff by Hilary Duff clothing line, jewelry and home decor for tweens, which is sold in stores such as Target and Wal-Mart. “It’s so funny that people think that I’m a mogul,” she says. “I definitely do know a lot about [running a business], but I have so many people that help me.”

• BIGGEST SPLURGE



Watches, Marc Jacobs bags and “things for my house” in L.A. She and big sis Haylie, 22, also just indulged in a St. Bart’s vacay.

• HOLD THE PORSCHE



“I definitely don’t just buy what I want,” she says. “My business manager says I’m well behaved.” Case in point: Duff thought about buying a Porsche Cayenne Turbo for nearly $100,000, but her money man said, “You’re a terrible driver. You don’t need that kind of power.”

• POWER MOVE



She’s tackling the juniors market with a top-selling perfume (With Love … Hilary Duff from Elizabeth Arden) and an upcoming fashion line.

Which sibs are the Next Olsens?

COLE & DYLAN SPROUSE



ACTORS



Age: 14



For starters, they’ve already partnered with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s Dualstar Entertainment Group. The Sprouse twins (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody) have their own magazine, a clothing line and a new series of adventure novels for boys.

ALY & AJ



MICHALKA SINGERS-ACTRESSES



Ages: Aly is 18, AJ is 16



Their album Into the Rush has sold more than 700,000 copies, and Honey-Comb cereal put the sisters on 7 million boxes. Next? An MTV movie, another album and national tour—plus dolls, video games and makeup.

The next BIG things

Rihanna

SINGER



Age: 19

• IN THE MONEY



The Barbados-bred singer topped the global charts in 2005 and 2006 and now has a new summer smash: the No. 1 single “Umbrella.” Her latest CD, Good Girl Gone Bad, sold more than 200,000 copies its first two weeks out. While she’s still under her initial multi-album contract with pal Jay-Z’s Def Jam label, she also snagged six-figure endorsement deals with CoverGirl cosmetics and Venus razors.

• SPEND OR SAVE?



“Both, actually,” says Rihanna, who has two younger brothers. “I don’t like to waste money. I buy things that I’m going to get my money’s worth out of, things I’m going to use a lot. I like to splurge on makeup and shoes—Louboutins! My mom loves bags. I bought her a Fendi.”

SHE MADE



$2



MILLION LAST YEAR

High School Musical’s hot couple …



WHO’S RICHER, ZAC or VANESSA?

• POWER COUPLE



Real-life sweethearts Zac Efron, 19, and Vanessa Hudgens, 18, nabbed big bonuses when the Disney Channel movie scored, got raises for the sequel according to The New York Times and recently vacationed in a $3,100-a-night villa in Maui.

• GIRLS RULE



But only Hudgens notched a gold debut album and an endorsement deal with Neutrogena. Forbes.com estimated her income last year at $2 million.

• BOYS DON’T CRY



After costarring in this month’s Hairspray, Efron is expected to take the lead role in the comedy 17, now in development.

ROMEO



RAPPER-ACTOR



Age: 17



At age 11, the oldest son of rap mogul Master P released his first album, which went gold. Since then he’s dropped three more records, starred in his own TV show, launched a clothing line, collected a slew of cars—and told 48 Hours he’s saved $50 million. Next: He’s up to play basketball for USC.

the screen QUEENS

HER LATEST ANNUAL INCOME:



$2



MILLION

Hayden Panettiere

ACTOR-SINGER



Age: 17

• IN THE MONEY



The indestructible cheerleader of NBC’s Heroes sure seems unstoppable: She’s a face for Neutrogena, pre-tweens love her Disney soundtracks—cue “I Still Believe” from 2007’s Cinderella III—and her debut album drops in 2008. Added up, that’s $2 million a year, Forbes estimates. She also has a bright endorsement future. Says an industry source: “She’s fresh, friendly—the girl next door.”

• FIRST PAYCHECK



Panettiere (whose brother Jansen, 12, is also an actor) did a Playskool ad at just 11 months old, then starred on soaps and in films like 2000’s Remember the Titans. (Next? Fireflies in the Garden with Julia Roberts.)

• BIGGEST SPLURGE



Ahhh … the spa. Says Panettiere: “I get facials all the time.”

Miley Cyrus

Age: 14



The Hannah Montana star has her second No. 1 album—plus part of the profits from her show’s product line. Dad Billy Ray Cyrus still gives her a monthly $300 allowance.

DAKOTA FANNING



Age: 13



Her per-movie asking price? $3 million. That’s not surprising since her movies—including Charlotte’s Web—have made more than $600 million.

EMMA ROBERTS



Age: 16



Julia’s niece, who just played Nancy Drew, is earning a million-dollar paycheck for the upcoming film Wild Child.